Archaeologists launch campaign to restore rare Pictish symbol stone discovered in Angus

By Denny Andonova
April 14 2022, 10.50am Updated: April 14 2022, 7.08pm
Aberdeen archeologists have launched a fundraising campaign to restore and secure the future of a rare Pictish symbol stone.
The rare Pictish symbol stone being excavated, after it was found near the site of the Battle of Nechtansmere.

The unusual sculpture was unearthed from a farmer’s field near Aberlemno, Angus, during a geophysical survey led by Aberdeen University in February.

It is one of a handful to ever be discovered during excavation and is believed to be of great importance to building a better understanding of the town’s Pictish landscape.

The site at Aberlemno is already well-known for its Pictish heritage thanks to its collection of unique standing stones.

One of these – a cross-slab thought to depict scenes from the Battle of Nechtansmere – is one of the most significant carved stone monuments ever uncovered in Scotland.

The discovery by Aberdeen University archaeologists represents one of the most important finds of recent times.

Campaign to secure Pictish stone’s future

The archaeologists have now launched a crowdfunding initiative with the Pictish Arts Society to restore the stone and find a prominent place for its display to the public.

Professor Gordon Noble from Aberdeen University, who led the excavations, said: “Our hope is that the stone can be displayed outdoors to maximise opportunities to see it but this will depend on condition of the stone once conservation work has taken place.

“The 5ft 6in Aberlemno stone is a truly remarkable find which could make a significant contribution to understanding the significance of Aberlemno to the Picts.”

John Borland, chairman of the Pictish Arts Society added: “The discovery of any new Pictish sculpture is always cause for excitement – even more so if it has rare or unusual features.

“The new Aberlemno stone has just that.  One set of symbols – a crescent, V-rod and double-disc and Z-rod, accompanied by a mirror and comb – overlies an earlier set featuring a triple oval and a very large V-rod.

“This stone has an unusual story to tell and the Pictish Arts Society is delighted to be working with Professor Noble to secure its future.”

