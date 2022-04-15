Amazing 9-year-old Libby raises £1,900 for Lippen Care charity which looked after step-dad before devastating cancer death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Amazing 9-year-old Libby raises £1,900 for Lippen Care charity which looked after step-dad before devastating cancer death

By Graham Brown
April 15 2022, 11.25am
Libby Massie presents her £1,900 cheque to Pat Bright of Lippen Care. Pic: Alan Franchi.
Libby Massie presents her £1,900 cheque to Pat Bright of Lippen Care. Pic: Alan Franchi.

An Angus nine-year-old has raised nearly £2,000 to help the charity which cared for her step-dad in the last weeks of his life.

Libby Massie rallied the community of Kirriemuir for a fundraising night in the town’s Three Bellies Brae pub.

And their generous support has overwhelmed Libby and her mum, Victoria.

It was an emotional occasion as Johnshaven primary school pupil Libby presented the £1,900 cheque to Lippen Care in Forfar.

But the kind-hearted youngster already has her sights set on another fundraiser for them next year.

Libby Massie
Libby Massie was flooded with prizes for the fundraiser. Pic: Paul Reid.

Palliative care

Lippen Care raised £1m in 2005 to create the Strathmore Hospice in Forfar.

And it continues to count on public to help run it and support those in need of palliative care.

Three years ago, Libby’s step-dad Davie Stronner was looked after in the Clova ward there.

He was diagnosed with cancer of the jaw and tragically died at the age of just 52.

Libby’s mum, Victoria said: “He didn’t go into a hospice as he wanted to stay at home.

“But he had gone into the Clova ward for appointments.

“Libby came to the ward with us a couple of times and the nurses were great with her.

“She just wanted to do something for the hospice to give back to them.

“Libby and Davie were like two peas in a pod – there wasn’t one without the other.

“She absolutely loved him and she is still devastated that he is gone.”

Overwhelmed by support

And Victoria said they were both stunned by the final total.

The Three Bellies Brae fun night took place last month.

Libby set up a quiz, tombola, raffle and other money-spinners.

Victoria added: “It raised almost £1,200 on the night.

”But there were people who couldn’t come along and who donated money.

“Libby hoped she could maybe raise a few hundred pounds so she didn’t expect anything like that.

“It was quite emotional for her to hand over the money because it was such a big sum, and what Davie meant to her.

“She was really pleased that it raised so much.

“And she can’t wait to do it again for Lippen Care next year.

Libby’s kindness is well-known in Kirrie, where the family lived until they moved to Johnshaven after Davie’s death.

When she was just six, Libby saved up her pocket money to put together a Christmas hamper for local police officers as a thank you for their hard work.

Libby Massie
Libby Massie presented PC Ewan Cunningham with a festive hamper for Kirrie police when she was just six.

[[title]]

[[text]]

