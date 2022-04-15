Amazing 9-year-old Libby raises £1,900 for Lippen Care charity which looked after step-dad before devastating cancer death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Angus nine-year-old has raised nearly £2,000 to help the charity which cared for her step-dad in the last weeks of his life.

Libby Massie rallied the community of Kirriemuir for a fundraising night in the town’s Three Bellies Brae pub.

And their generous support has overwhelmed Libby and her mum, Victoria.

It was an emotional occasion as Johnshaven primary school pupil Libby presented the £1,900 cheque to Lippen Care in Forfar.

But the kind-hearted youngster already has her sights set on another fundraiser for them next year.

Palliative care

Lippen Care raised £1m in 2005 to create the Strathmore Hospice in Forfar.

And it continues to count on public to help run it and support those in need of palliative care.

Three years ago, Libby’s step-dad Davie Stronner was looked after in the Clova ward there.

He was diagnosed with cancer of the jaw and tragically died at the age of just 52.

Libby’s mum, Victoria said: “He didn’t go into a hospice as he wanted to stay at home.

“But he had gone into the Clova ward for appointments.

“Libby came to the ward with us a couple of times and the nurses were great with her.

“She just wanted to do something for the hospice to give back to them.

“Libby and Davie were like two peas in a pod – there wasn’t one without the other.

“She absolutely loved him and she is still devastated that he is gone.”

Overwhelmed by support

And Victoria said they were both stunned by the final total.

The Three Bellies Brae fun night took place last month.

Libby set up a quiz, tombola, raffle and other money-spinners.

Victoria added: “It raised almost £1,200 on the night.

”But there were people who couldn’t come along and who donated money.

“Libby hoped she could maybe raise a few hundred pounds so she didn’t expect anything like that.

“It was quite emotional for her to hand over the money because it was such a big sum, and what Davie meant to her.

“She was really pleased that it raised so much.

“And she can’t wait to do it again for Lippen Care next year.”

Libby’s kindness is well-known in Kirrie, where the family lived until they moved to Johnshaven after Davie’s death.

When she was just six, Libby saved up her pocket money to put together a Christmas hamper for local police officers as a thank you for their hard work.