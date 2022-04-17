‘Precious inspiration’ Kinsley McMillan star of the show at Forfar fundraiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Precious inspiration’ Kinsley McMillan star of the show at Forfar fundraiser

By Lindsey Hamilton
April 17 2022, 12.12pm Updated: April 17 2022, 12.37pm
Forfar tot Kinsley McMillan and her mum Eden at the fundraising event in Forfar G Jennings pics ,.
Brave Forfar toddler Kinsley McMillan stole the show at a fundraising event in her name at the weekend.

Only weeks ahead of a potentially make-or-break trip to hospital in Edinburgh two-year-old Kinsley was able to join in the fun at  the Music Fun Day at Strathmore Rugby Club grounds.

Kinsley at the event with fundraisers in fancy dress
The event raised £3,346 for Team Jak, a Livingston-based charity that provides practical, social and emotional support for the families of children with brain tumours.

Last year the family raised £20,000 for the charity and their target this year is £15,000.

Kinsley was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour in September 2020, when she was just five months old.

Kinsley, is completely blind and has had crucial surgeries and gruelling chemotherapy. She almost died during surgery in January last year.

Kinsley was the star of the show
She spent another three months in hospital and the tumour has left Kinsley completely blind.

Then, in January this year, she underwent 11 hours of gruelling surgery to remove most of a brain tumour.

Risky surgery

It was feared the risky surgery itself may have killed Kinsley but her family decided to go ahead with it to give her another chance at life.

Without it, doctors said the brave tot may only live for two or three months.

Her family knew the operation itself wouldn’t save Kinsley’s life but it’s hoped it will buy her time until more treatments for her condition become available.

Later this month Kinsley will travel to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young people in Edinburgh to see if doctors can match her with inhibitor drugs.

Kinsley with her gran Karen Kennedy and Bubs the pony.
If a match is found it is hoped that medication can be found that will help stop the growth of the tumour.

Kinsley’s gran, Karen Kennedy, said: “There is a chance the tumour could stop growing.

“We know it isn’t a big chance but we have to grasp on to what we can.

Last chance

“This really is the last chance to try to find something that will help Kinsley.

“The best possible outcome is that she can live until adulthood but sadly we aren’t overly optimistic about that.

“Kinsley’s future is very uncertain but the doctors are trying everything they can to help her live as long as possible.”

Karen said that the operation earlier this year left Kinsley without a pituitary gland.

Kinsley with fancy dress friends.
Karen said: “This means all hormones have to be given artificially and they need changed all the time –  almost trial and error according to her weight or the stress she is under.

“One of the main things affecting Kinsley is her inability to control her body temperature.

“This can change in seconds and she gets hypothermia at least two to three times a week. This means the house has to be super-warm and we are all sweating.

“The reality is hard but we try to stay as positive as possible.”

Kinsley with Craig Fotheringham, depute provost of Angus, who opened the event.
Karen said: “We are so grateful to everyone who contributed to the fun day.

“The depute provost of Angus Council, Craig Fotheringham, came along to open the event.

“We want to thank everyone who donated.

“Our precious inspiration Kinsley has become loved by everyone who meets her as she fearlessly battles a war all of us can only admire.”

