Probe as Carnoustie Spar hit by break-in

Residents have told how they heard loud bangs and alarms going off after a break-in at the Spar shop in Carnoustie.

The door to the shop on Barry Road was smashed in the incident, which happened at around 2.30am on Monday.

It has not been confirmed if anything was stolen.

One resident who lives nearby says he heard a commotion in the early hours.

He said: “It was between half past two and half past three this morning.

“I heard two or three male voices and a couple bangs and then I saw a white car pulling away.

“I had a look but I wasn’t too concerned. The alarm in the other shop just down the road was also going off.

“It’s unusual, we’ve been here over 30 years and this hasn’t really happened before.

“I use the Spar quite a lot, it must be quite scary for those who work there.”

Another resident said: “I didn’t know anything about it until I went up to the shop this morning and it was closed.

“I’ve been here for years and break-ins just isn’t something you normally hear about around here.

“You get the odd spate of people trying doors but that’s about it.”

The store was closed for a short time on Monday morning as repair work took place.

Police investigation

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are carrying out enquiries after a shop premises on Barry Road, Carnoustie was broken into at around 2.30am on Monday.

“Anyone who knows who was responsible should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 0442 of April 18.”

A spokesperson for CJ Lang & Son Ltd, which owns Spar Scotland, says it is helping police with their investigation.