Brechin Rotary Club MND Scotland silent auction soaring towards £20,000 ahead of weekend golf day

Brechin Rotary Club is on course to raise a staggering total for MND Scotland from a charity golf day prize drive.

A bumper silent auction is already close to the £20,000 mark.

It’s been boosted by star lots including a frame containing the signed shirts of Brazilian footballing legend Pele and England goalkeeper Gordon Banks.

The item captures the moment of what became known as The Greatest Save in the 1970 World Cup finals.

And local star John Souttar is among the current Scottish internationalists backing the fundraiser.

With bidding open until the end of the month, the club is pinning its hopes on the final total soaring.

And the response has heightened excitement ahead of the actual golf day at Brechin on Sunday.

Phenomenal response

Brechin Golf Club captain and Rotarian Ross Allison says the reaction to the event was incredible from the outset.

“When we started organising it last year, the club put out a call for hole sponsors and silent auction items.

“We have been completely taken aback by people’s generosity.

“It has hugely overtaken our expectations.”

Ross added: “We chose to nominate MND Scotland as the event charity as past golf club champion, Aaron Souttar, has MND.

“We knew we would get great support from golf club members and the local community for such a worthwhile cause.”

Treasurer Scot Kelly added: “The support from individuals and the business community has been incredible.

“All of the golf holes have been sponsored and a tremendous selection of more than 30 auction items donated.

“Many are worth substantial sums.

“So, we decided to put the auction online and run it to the end of month to raise as much as possible for MND Scotland.

“That allows more than the 126 people booked to play a round of golf on the day to bid on the auction prizes.”

Top lots

The silent auction includes:

Signed and framed Pele and Gordon Banks football shirts

A selection of signed football shirts including, Scotland, Paul Gascoigne, Lionel Messi and Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson

Jackie McNamara signed UEFA Cup Final shirt

Steven Gerrard signed Rangers shirt

Golf at Loch Lomond Golf Club with Scotland and Hearts footballer John Souttar

Turnberry golf package including a round on the Ailsa Course and luxury helicopter transfer

North-East Fife golf, dinner and stay experience including a 4-ball at Kingsbarns, dinner for four at The Peat Inn and a two-room overnight stay at The Old Course Hotel

St Andrews golf package for four including golf at The Fairmont and a night in The Arran, St Andrews.

How can you bid in the silent auction?

Anyone wanting to bid on the prizes should go to www.jumblebee.co.uk/mndscotland#none

Bids close at midnight on April 30.

The total so far is over £19,000.

Scot said the club was grateful to main sponsors the Forster Group and J W Souttar, and the hole sponsors.

“A sponsor is still being sought for the hole-in-one competition and anyone interested can contact me through the Rotary Club website,” he said.