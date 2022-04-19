11 Montrose vehicles vandalised in three-day wrecking spree

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vandals have damaged 11 vehicles in a three-day wrecking spree in Montrose.

Police say the vehicles were targeted on Newmanswalls, Lamb Way, Ferry Street and Provost Johnston Road between last Wednesday and Friday.

Sergeant Peter Mustard, of the local community policing team, said: “It is disappointing to hear of the mindless acts of vandalism to a number of vehicles in Montrose.

‘Unacceptable behaviour’

“This sort of anti-social behaviour in the local community is completely unacceptable.

“I would urge anyone with information or who may have seen anything to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0786 of April 15.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.