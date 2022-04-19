Bonfest is Back: AC/DC rockers ready to roll into Kirriemuir from across the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Bonfest is Back: AC/DC rockers ready to roll into Kirriemuir from across the world

By Graham Brown
April 19 2022, 5.15pm Updated: April 19 2022, 5.41pm
Bonfest chairman John Crawford and DD8 Music manager Scott Ferguson at the Bon Scott statue in Kirrie
Bonfest chairman John Crawford and DD8 Music manager Scott Ferguson at the Bon Scott statue in Kirrie. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Angus is ready to roll out the rock red carpet to thousands of AC/DC fans from around the globe in the long-awaited return of the town’s biggest annual event.

Bonfest will see the Wee Red Town’s population explode next weekend for the three-day celebration of Bon Scott – the Kirrie baker’s son who made it big with one of the world’s greatest rock bands.

And dedicated fans will be arriving from the USA, Canada, Chile, Scandinavia and across Europe.

Bonfest
Bonfest has been held virtually for the past two years of due to the pandemic. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

They will be treated to three-days of rock including performances from some of the world’s best AC/DC tribute bands.

Among this year’s headliners are Thunderstruck who will make the journey all the way from Australia for their Bonfest debut.

The AC/DC success story was forged Down Under when Scott joined the band formed by Glasgow-born brothers Angus and Malcolm Young in the early 1970s.

The festival organised by town charity DD8 Music kicks off on Friday April 29.

Two years of virtual Bonfest

Bonfest chairman John Crawford said the buzz around the festival’s return has been building for months.

“We haven’t been able to stage a live festival for two years, but there has still been so much going on,” he said.

“The last two Bonfests were virtual and went really well.”

Current AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson sent a goodwill video message to the 2020 Bonfest after coronavirus put the world into shutdown.

John added: “We have also been making headway into our plans for a new rock and roll museum in Kirriemuir.

Bon Scott
Bon Scott was AC/DC’s high-energy and high-living frontman. Pic: Chris Capstick/Shutterstock.

“So we’ve definitely been kept on our toes with that, and organising Bonfest 2022.

“We were hoping people would be excited to get back to live events.

“But it was still a bit of a finger in the air because of the pandemic situation.”

First-timers making the journey to Kirrie

Diehard AC/DC fans have not let them down.

“If anything our ticket sales have exceeded what we hoped for,” John added.

“We know some of our regulars are remaining a little cautious and aren’t coming this year.

The Bon Scott statue
The Bon Scott statue is a mecca for AC/DC fans all-year round. Pic: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

“But there are also a lot of Bonfest newbies coming from the States and Canada.

“And there are four lads from Finland who are making the trip to Kirrie for the first time.”

Saturday tickets for the main arena are a sell-out, but Friday and Sunday passes are still available.

And with so many bands performing for free across the town over the three days, there is no doubt Kirrie will be packed out.

The Bonfest main arena has a new site this year – the Kirrie Show field just south of the town.

“It’s a huge site so we are looking forward to getting everything set up there next week,” said John.

Fans staying in Dundee can board the Bonfest Happy Bus which will be making the trip to Kirrie on all three days.

And a shuttle bus will be running from Kirrie town hall to the festival site.

Bon Scott Statue

A magnet for fans will be the Bon Scott statue at Bellies Brae in the heart of Kirrie.

A stage there will feature live bands across the festival’s three days.

The Bon bronze by renowned Scottish sculptor John McKenna was unveiled in 2016 after a global response to a £50,000 fundraising campaign.

The Bon Scott statue was unveiled in 2016.
The Bon Scott statue was unveiled in 2016.

Scott was AC/DC’s lead vocalist from 1974 until his death in London in 1980 at the age of just 33.

He was Forfar-born but has always been famed as a son of Kirrie, where the Scott family had a bakery.

In 1952 they emigrated to Melbourne when Bon was just six, before settling in Freemantle, Western Australia four years later.

He had been christened Ronald Belford Scott, but earned the Bon nickname because there was another Ronald in his class and new Australian pals made a play on Bonnie Scotland.

