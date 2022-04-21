Montrose Town House: Why is the grand old building sealed off?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Montrose Town House: Why is the grand old building sealed off?

By Graham Brown
April 21 2022, 5.55am Updated: April 21 2022, 7.46am
Montrose Town House
Montrose Town House is undergoing a five-month refurbishment. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

A major refurbishment of historic Montrose Town House is now under way.

And the A-listed town centre property will be shut for five months for the £300,000 Angus Council project.

It is part of a programme to streamline the number of council properties in local towns.

Montrose Town House
The Town House was built in 1763. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

An application for planning permission and listed building consent for the project was granted in August 2020.

But works on the building known locally as the Ballhouse were delayed by the pandemic.

Internally, it will involve stripping out the current council Access office and reception desk.

Existing radiators will be replaced and the open arcade under the first floor is to be refurbished.

External works will include roof repairs, refurbishment of the sash windows and stonework restoration.

Metal flower boxes added to the Town House long after it was built will be removed.

The planners’ view

Angus planning chiefs said: “Listed buildings of this nature require alteration and adaptation from time to time.

“The retention of original fabric has to be balanced against sustaining the beneficial use of the building.

“It is considered that this listed building can absorb the proposed changes without any unacceptable impacts to the structure, its setting or any features of special architectural or historic interest.”

Agile working

The council says its new role will be as a locality hub for council services and for staff to use as a drop-in base.

And the move is part of a programme to cut the number of council buildings to reduce costs and the organisation’s carbon footprint.

A statue of the William Lamb sculpture 'Bill the Smith' stands beside Montrose Town House.
A statue of the William Lamb sculpture ‘Bill the Smith’ stands beside Montrose Town House. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

“Montrose Town House is an important building in the centre of the town,” the council said.

“This is part of Angus Council’s agile working programme, which started in 2015.

“This £300,000 investment will be more than offset by savings on the total reduction of council properties.”

But the Ballhouse sits just yards from the white elephant Queen’s Close homeless unit.

The council spent more than £350k on refurbishing the building after a fatal fire there in 2007.

But no-one has stayed in the 11-bedsit property for 15 years.

A deal to sell of for just £110k fell through and it is now going back on the market.

Queen's Close homeless unit sits yards from the Town House
Queen’s Close homeless unit sits yards from the Town House. Pic: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Montrose’s first municipal building was a medieval tollbooth in the middle of the High Street which mainly served as a prison.

By the mid-18th Century burgh leaders decided a building for civic gatherings was needed and the Town House was completed in 1764.

It was designed by John Hutcheson and built using local stone in a neoclassical style.

In 1818 it was extended in height and to the rear.

Montrose Town House rear
The rear of the Ballhouse. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

The main rooms were the courtroom at the back of the building, the council chamber at the front and a guild hall on the second floor.

And it was the base of the town council until the creation of Angus District Council in 1975.

It housed paintings including one of Sir James Duke, who was born in Montrose and went on to be a Liberal MP and served as Lord Mayor of London in 1847.

