See some of the children’s drawings to spur on Arbroath FC players in one of club’s biggest ever games

As Arbroath FC players prepare to walk onto the pitch on Friday one of the last things they will see are messages of support from local children.

And we have some of the posters made by pupils from schools across Arbroath to be pinned to the dressing room walls ahead of one of the biggest games in the club’s history.

Schools were invited to create drawings to spur on the Angus side for the table-topping clash with Kilmarnock which could decide the Championship title.

Arbroath FC commercial director Paul Reid appealed to youngsters to get behind the team and show them how proud they are of the “unbelievable position” it has reached.

We need you! Our togetherness is what has got us all to this unbelievable position, and we want the school kids of Arbroath to be able show the players and management just how much everyone is right behind them by creating good luck posters of support. pic.twitter.com/aFFE2yaGTl — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) April 19, 2022

And schoolchildren rose to the challenge in number – including those at Hayshead Primary School who showed us their creations before they handed them over to Paul and Shelley Hague, chairperson of Arbroath FC Community Trust.

Paul said the posters were a great way to involve local children – many of whom have been among the spectators at Gayfield throughout the season – in a big week for football and to give the players a boost.

He said: “With the game being away not everyone will make it to Kilmarnock, so we wanted to involve the kids.

They will play a large part in motivating the guys.” Paul Reid, Arbroath FC commercial director

“The posters will be the last thing the players see when they leave the dressing room.

“I’m sure they will play a large part in motivating the guys.”

Shelley added: “Providing support to the players and management team at this crucial time is something the young people themselves wanted to do – they love seeing the players up at Seaton Park and cheering on the team in all weathers at Gayfield.

“As a charity with young people at its heart we aim to increase these types of opportunities over the coming months as it’s something they will remember being part of forever.”

With just two games left of the regular season before the play-offs, the league could be won on Friday night – or it could go right to the wire after an enthralling campaign.

Here are some of the drawings players will see: