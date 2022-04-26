358 years between them: Bridal party back together for Angus couple Jim and Nancy’s platinum anniversary joy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

358 years between them: Bridal party back together for Angus couple Jim and Nancy’s platinum anniversary joy

By Graham Brown
April 26 2022, 4.30pm Updated: April 26 2022, 6.05pm
Jim and Nancy Cruickshank on their wedding day in Aberdeen and celebrating 70 happy years.
Jim and Nancy Cruickshank on their wedding day in Aberdeen and celebrating 70 happy years.

Angus platinum wedding couple Jim and Nancy Cruickshank have reached the amazing milestone of 70 years of marriage.

And they enjoyed the even more remarkable achievement of having their best man and bridesmaid back alongside them for the special anniversary.

It meant a combined age of 358 for the bridal party as the quartet remembered the happy day of seven decades ago.

With hard work, a bowl of brose and the occasional nip of whisky talked about as part of the recipe for a long and happy married life.

Platinum wedding anniversary
Jim and Nancy Cruickshank cut their wedding cake with best man and bridesmaid Colin Cruickshank and Jess Cromar.

North-east roots

Jim and Nancy both originate from the north-east of Scotland.

But they are well-known in Angus having moved to Little Brechin in the 1980s.

And the popular couple are now resident at Balhousie Antiquary Care Home in Arbroath.

Jim, now 92, was one of a family of seven and born in Lonmay, Aberdeenshire, in 1929.

He worked alongside his father and brothers at Kingseat Hospital Farm in Newmachar before moving to Waulkmill Farm at Strachan, near Banchory.

Nancy, who is also one of seven children, was born in 1932 in the local village of Finzean.

70th wedding anniversary
The wedding party in 1952.

Now 90, she was brought up at Powlair Farm, before moving into Aberdeen where she worked as a nanny.

The couple met at a local dance in Feughside.

They married in the old Douglas Hotel in Aberdeen on April 19 1952.

At their side was best man Colin Cruickshank – Jim’s cousin – and bridesmaid Jess Cromar – Nancy’s sister.

Colin now lives in Mintlaw, while Jess is from Brechin.

And they were thrilled to make the journey to Arbroath to be part of the platinum celebration.

The happy couple’s son, also Colin, said the Angus get-together was a very special event.

“It was nice for the bridal party to be all together, and pretty amazing that they shared a combined age of 358 years.

“They just spent the time reminiscing, it was a lovely afternoon,” he said.

“I think my dad would say the secret to a long and happy marriage is hard work and clean living.

“He was a great man for his oatmeal, so a bowl of brose was always something he had – and a nip of whisky.

“As a farmer all his life he started at five in the morning and didn’t finish until maybe after seven at night, seven days a week, so they didn’t really have any time for hobbies.”

Jim and Nancy Cruickshank
Platinum wedding couple Jim and Nancy Cruickshank (centre) with best man and bridesmaid Colin Cruickshank and Jess Cromar.

Farming life

Jim and Nancy had a family of five boys and moved from Aberdeenshire to a dairy farm near Carluke in Lanarkshire in 1963.

The family business later expanded into another farm near Airdrie.

In the 1980s the couple moved to a croft in Little Brechin where Jim established a gardening business.

Platinum wedding anniversary
Jim and Nancy on their wedding day.

He was also a familiar face at Forfar Mart where he helped out for many years and his experience with animals was much appreciated.

In their full retirement, they settled in Kinghorn Place in Brechin, where they lived until recently.

The couple say they have enjoyed a full and happy life together. They have seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Diamond 60 years for Bill and Betty – but what are the other wedding anniversaries?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]