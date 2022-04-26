Man wanted over series of thefts and attempted thefts in Birkhill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Man wanted over series of thefts and attempted thefts in Birkhill

By Alasdair Clark
April 26 2022, 11.54am
Angus police hunt man wanted for series of attempted housebreakings in Birkhill
Coupar Angus Road. Image: Google.

Police in Angus say they are looking to trace a man in connection with a series of thefts and attempted thefts in Birkhill.

A number of doors were tried on Coupar Angus Road and Hillpark Drive overnight between April 18 and April 19.

Some items were stolen from cars, but on most occasions the man was unable to gain entry.

It is believed the incidents are linked, with CCTV at one home showing the man attempting to gain entry to a house, car and outbuilding.

Description of man involved in Birkhill thefts

The man is described as being in his late teens to early 20s and was wearing a hooded top with arms lighter than the body, dark jogging bottoms and black trainers.

A police spokesperson says anyone who becomes aware of someone attempting to gain entry to their property or car should call 999 “straight away”.

The spokesperson added: “If you have any information that could assist our enquiries with the Birkhill incidents, please call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 1537 of April 19.”

