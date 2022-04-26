Man wanted over series of thefts and attempted thefts in Birkhill

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Angus say they are looking to trace a man in connection with a series of thefts and attempted thefts in Birkhill.

A number of doors were tried on Coupar Angus Road and Hillpark Drive overnight between April 18 and April 19.

Some items were stolen from cars, but on most occasions the man was unable to gain entry.

It is believed the incidents are linked, with CCTV at one home showing the man attempting to gain entry to a house, car and outbuilding.

Description of man involved in Birkhill thefts

The man is described as being in his late teens to early 20s and was wearing a hooded top with arms lighter than the body, dark jogging bottoms and black trainers.

A police spokesperson says anyone who becomes aware of someone attempting to gain entry to their property or car should call 999 “straight away”.

The spokesperson added: “If you have any information that could assist our enquiries with the Birkhill incidents, please call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 1537 of April 19.”