Kirriemuir firebug attack causes extensive damage

Police investigating a firebug attack in Kirriemuir on Friday are appealing for witnesses after the blaze caused extensive damage.

Officers say a wooden fence was set alight at the rear of a home in Hillrise at around 3pm on April 29.

The blaze spread, causing extensive damage to two sheds and their contents.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information that could identify those responsible has been asked to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the area the fire was set backs on a footpath which leads to open ground and is usually busy with runners and dog walkers.

Public appeal

“Whoever is responsible would likely have needed some time to start the fire, so there is a possibility that they may have been seen,” they said.

The force spokesperson added: “If you have any information that could assist us, or reside nearby with private CCTV, please contact 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 2180 of 29th April.”