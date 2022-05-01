Kirriemuir firebug attack causes extensive damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Kirriemuir firebug attack causes extensive damage

By Alasdair Clark
May 1 2022, 1.56pm
Hillrise in Kirriemuir where police are investigating a firebug attack
Hillrise in Kirriemuir

Police investigating a firebug attack in Kirriemuir on Friday are appealing for witnesses after the blaze caused extensive damage.

Officers say a wooden fence was set alight at the rear of a home in Hillrise at around 3pm on April 29.

The blaze spread, causing extensive damage to two sheds and their contents.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information that could identify those responsible has been asked to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the area the fire was set backs on a footpath which leads to open ground and is usually busy with runners and dog walkers.

Public appeal

“Whoever is responsible would likely have needed some time to start the fire, so there is a possibility that they may have been seen,” they said.

The force spokesperson added: “If you have any information that could assist us, or reside nearby with private CCTV, please contact 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 2180 of 29th April.”

