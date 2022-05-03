Artistic Angus primary pupil Demians catches Provost’s eye with Queen’s 70th anniversary poster

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Forfar primary pupil has impressed organisers of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebration in Angus with his artistic talent.

Strathmore P7 youngster Demians Dmitrijevs was chosen as the winner of a district-wide poster competition for the 70th anniversary.

His Union Jack-inspired entry caught the eye of Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor, who picked a winner from hundreds of entries.

Mr Proctor and Angus Deputy Lord Lieutenant Robina Addison congratulated Demians on a visit to the school.

Platinum party planned

The 11-year-old’s poster will help promote a platinum party taking place in Montrose at the end of this month.

“We were really pleased with the number of entries and the high standard of them all,” said Robina.

“The Provost felt Demians’ poster really captured the spirit of the occasion.”

Angus communities are lining up to join the May 29 celebration on Montrose Mid Links.

It will run from 1pm to 5pm.

Angus Lord Lieutenant Mrs Pat Sawers will open the event.

And a parade of massed pipe bands, standards bearers and youth groups will get it under way.

The variety of groups already signed up ranges from Angus Farmers’ Market to dance schools, bands and sports clubs.

There will be a mini highland Games demonstration and teddy bears’ picnic.

It will be held across Green Park, Scott Park and Deans Park on the historic Mid Links.

Brechin City Hall ball

Meanwhile, Brechin City Hall Users Group is getting into the party spirit with plans for a gala jubilee ball on Saturday May 21.

There will be music from the Woodlands Dance Orchestra and a three-course meal prepared by the Stables Lounge, Brechin.

BCHug chairman Ron Stewart said: “We were disappointed when we had to cancel the Auld Yule Dance planned for January 2022 when Covid restrictions changed again.

“But we got our thinking caps on and decided to hold an event to celebrate the platinum jubilee in the summer instead.

“After two years of restrictions it feels great to be able to organise something that will hopefully lift everyone’s spirits and mark the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.”

Tickets are £35 and available online from www.ticketsource/brechincityhall or by phoning 07889 792209.

Busy programme

Alongside the jubilee ball, the volunteer-run City Hall has a busy summer of private functions and public events ahead.

Brechin Community Cinema is back on Sunday May 29 with showings of the Disney cartoon Encanto and the Oscar-winning Belfast.

And after a three-year absence, Tayside Opera are back in the hall with their production of Die Fledermaus at the beginning of June.

Also visiting in June is The McDougalls children’s theatre and music company’s Big Splash show.