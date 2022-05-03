Artistic Angus primary pupil Demians catches Provost’s eye with Queen’s 70th anniversary poster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Artistic Angus primary pupil Demians catches Provost’s eye with Queen’s 70th anniversary poster

By Graham Brown
May 3 2022, 4.30pm Updated: May 3 2022, 5.23pm
Demians Dmitrijevs, Deputy Angus Lord Lieutenant Robina Addison, Provost Ronnie Proctor and Strathmore PS head teacher Jennifer Garnes.
Demians Dmitrijevs Deputy Angus Lord Lieutenant Robina Addison, Provost Ronnie Proctor and Strathmore PS head teacher Jennifer Garnes. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

A Forfar primary pupil has impressed organisers of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebration in Angus with his artistic talent.

Strathmore P7 youngster Demians Dmitrijevs was chosen as the winner of a district-wide poster competition for the 70th anniversary.

His Union Jack-inspired entry caught the eye of Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor, who picked a winner from hundreds of entries.

Mr Proctor and Angus Deputy Lord Lieutenant Robina Addison congratulated Demians on a visit to the school.

Demians' prize-winning poster for the Queen's Jubilee
Demians’ prize-winning poster. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

Platinum party planned

The 11-year-old’s poster will help promote a platinum party taking place in Montrose at the end of this month.

“We were really pleased with the number of entries and the high standard of them all,” said Robina.

“The Provost felt Demians’ poster really captured the spirit of the occasion.”

Demians received a special version of his winning design.
Demians received a special version of his winning design. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

Angus communities are lining up to join the May 29 celebration on Montrose Mid Links.

It will run from 1pm to 5pm.

Angus Lord Lieutenant Mrs Pat Sawers will open the event.

And a parade of massed pipe bands, standards bearers and youth groups will get it under way.

The variety of groups already signed up ranges from Angus Farmers’ Market to dance schools, bands and sports clubs.

There will be a mini highland Games demonstration and teddy bears’ picnic.

It will be held across Green Park, Scott Park and Deans Park on the historic Mid Links.

Brechin City Hall ball

Meanwhile, Brechin City Hall Users Group is getting into the party spirit with plans for a gala jubilee ball on Saturday May 21.

There will be music from the Woodlands Dance Orchestra and a three-course meal prepared by the Stables Lounge, Brechin.

BCHug chairman Ron Stewart said: “We were disappointed when we had to cancel the Auld Yule Dance planned for January 2022 when Covid restrictions changed again.

BCHug chairman Ron Stewart.
BCHug chairman Ron Stewart. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

“But we got our thinking caps on and decided to hold an event to celebrate the platinum jubilee in the summer instead.

“After two years of restrictions it feels great to be able to organise something that will hopefully lift everyone’s spirits and mark the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.”

Tickets are £35 and available online from www.ticketsource/brechincityhall or by phoning 07889 792209.

Busy programme

Alongside the jubilee ball, the volunteer-run City Hall has a busy summer of private functions and public events ahead.

Brechin Community Cinema is back on Sunday May 29 with showings of the Disney cartoon Encanto and the Oscar-winning Belfast.

And after a three-year absence, Tayside Opera are back in the hall with their production of Die Fledermaus at the beginning of June.

Also visiting in June is The McDougalls children’s theatre and music company’s Big Splash show.

