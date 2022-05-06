Drivers face disruption during roadworks on A90 north of Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers are being warned of disruption during roadworks on the A90 north of Dundee.

A contraflow and diversions will be in place on the dual carriageway between Thursday May 19 and Monday May 23.

The resurfacing work will affect the route between Todhills and Inveraldie.

Roadworks and closures will be in place at the following times:

Thursday May 19: Overnight lane closures will be in place on both the northbound and southbound carriageways to allow for contraflow system to be installed.

A lane closure on the southbound side of the road will remain in place during the day on Friday.

Friday May 20 – Monday May 23: A contraflow system will be in place from 7.30pm on Friday until 6.30am on Monday.

Traffic will be cut to a single lane on both sides of the road.

Why are the works necessary?

Ian Stewart from Bear Scotland said: “These works will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists during this project.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”