Drivers face disruption during roadworks on A90 north of Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Drivers face disruption during roadworks on A90 north of Dundee

By Hannah Ballantyne
May 6 2022, 12.30pm
A90 north of Dundee will benefit from an improved road surface.
The A90 between Inveraldie and Todhills will benefit from the improvements.

Drivers are being warned of disruption during roadworks on the A90 north of Dundee.

A contraflow and diversions will be in place on the dual carriageway between Thursday May 19 and Monday May 23.

The resurfacing work will affect the route between Todhills and Inveraldie.

A90 roadworks north of Dundee.
The works will take place southbound between Todhills and Inveraldie.

Roadworks and closures will be in place at the following times:

Thursday May 19: Overnight lane closures will be in place on both the northbound and southbound carriageways to allow for contraflow system to be installed.

A lane closure on the southbound side of the road will remain in place during the day on Friday.

Friday May 20 – Monday May 23: A contraflow system will be in place from 7.30pm on Friday until 6.30am on Monday.

Traffic will be cut to a single lane on both sides of the road.

Why are the works necessary?

Ian Stewart from Bear Scotland said: “These works will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists during this project.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Angus gamekeeper faces prison after SSPCA raid finds horrifically disfigured fighting dogs

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier