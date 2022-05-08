Emergency services called to Carnoustie street after fire breaks out in home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emergency services called to Carnoustie street after fire breaks out in home

By Matteo Bell
May 8 2022, 6.00pm Updated: May 8 2022, 6.03pm
Firefighters at the house
Firefighters at the house

Firefighters were called to a residential street in Carnoustie today following reports of a fire within a home.

Three appliances were sent to Kinloch Street just after 4.30pm.

Upon arrival, fire crews found that the blaze had been extinguished.

An ambulance was also called to the scene, however all those in the house when the fire broke out have been accounted for and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters at the home.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

‘I heard the fire engine screaming past’

An eyewitness said: “I heard the fire engine screaming past as I was driving into Carnoustie town centre and immediately stopped to see what was happening.

“There was a lot of activity outside one of the houses along Kinloch Street where there were two fire engines and an ambulance.

The fire broke out inside a house.

“I hope everyone is OK and no one has been hurt at all. Not something we are used to seeing in Carnoustie – especially on a Sunday.”

‘All persons accounted for’

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We are in attendance at a fire in a house on Kinloch Street.

No injuries were reported.

“We received the call at 4.32pm and three appliances were sent.

“All persons that were in the house are accounted for. The fire had been extinguished by the time we arrived.

“We remain in attendance.”

