Emergency services called to Carnoustie street after fire breaks out in home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters were called to a residential street in Carnoustie today following reports of a fire within a home.

Three appliances were sent to Kinloch Street just after 4.30pm.

Upon arrival, fire crews found that the blaze had been extinguished.

An ambulance was also called to the scene, however all those in the house when the fire broke out have been accounted for and no injuries were reported.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

‘I heard the fire engine screaming past’

An eyewitness said: “I heard the fire engine screaming past as I was driving into Carnoustie town centre and immediately stopped to see what was happening.

“There was a lot of activity outside one of the houses along Kinloch Street where there were two fire engines and an ambulance.

“I hope everyone is OK and no one has been hurt at all. Not something we are used to seeing in Carnoustie – especially on a Sunday.”

‘All persons accounted for’

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We are in attendance at a fire in a house on Kinloch Street.

“We received the call at 4.32pm and three appliances were sent.

“All persons that were in the house are accounted for. The fire had been extinguished by the time we arrived.

“We remain in attendance.”