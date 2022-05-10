Forfar Rotary fundraising classic car tour to take the high road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forfar Rotary fundraising classic car tour to take the high road

By Graham Brown
May 10 2022, 6.05am Updated: May 10 2022, 8.28am
Vehicles are waved off from the start line of a previous Strathmore Classic Car Tour. Pic Paul Reid.
Vehicles are waved off from the start line of a previous Strathmore Classic Car Tour. Pic Paul Reid.

Forfar Rotary Club has revealed the route for the return of its popular Strathmore Classic Car Tour.

The club is finalising details for the June 26 event.

And after a two-year break it will be raising money for CHAS.

There is good news for classic car enthusiasts hoping to join the tour, with spaces still available.

Forfar Rotary Club’s 2022 event will take participants into Aberdeenshire. Pic: Paul Reid.

Huge charity total

Since it was first held in 2014, the event has raised more than £40,000 for charity.

The club organises a different route of around 140 miles each year to take participants on some of the best driving roads of Tayside and beyond.

The Strathmore Classic Car Tour, organised by Forfar Rotary Club, features an array of prestigious marques such as Rolls Royce
The Strathmore Classic Car Tour features an array of prestigious marques such as Rolls Royce. Pic Paul Reid

And next month it’s heading north.

Club president Tim Hale said: “The planned route will be from Forfar to the Grampian Transport Museum at Alford via an attractive route through Auchenblae and Banchory.

“After lunch the tour will then return to Glamis Castle via the scenic Cairn O’ Mount and Cortachy.”

Museum delights

“We suspect many car enthusiasts in Tayside may not have been to the Grampian Transport Museum before.

“It features a wide variety of vehicles old and modern, specialising in Scottish engineering.

“There is an ex-Grampian Police SDI Rover, which in its day would have instilled fear if it appeared in the rear-view mirror.”

Rover SD1
Grampian Transport Museum features a restored Grampian Police Rover SD1.

The tour is open to classic and sports cars of any age and the Rotary Club is asking for a minimum donation of £50.

“The more entries we have will increase the donation to CHAS,” said Tim.

Details and entry forms can be downloaded on the club website at  www.forfarrotary.org.uk

