Forfar Rotary fundraising classic car tour to take the high road

Forfar Rotary Club has revealed the route for the return of its popular Strathmore Classic Car Tour.

The club is finalising details for the June 26 event.

And after a two-year break it will be raising money for CHAS.

There is good news for classic car enthusiasts hoping to join the tour, with spaces still available.

Huge charity total

Since it was first held in 2014, the event has raised more than £40,000 for charity.

The club organises a different route of around 140 miles each year to take participants on some of the best driving roads of Tayside and beyond.

And next month it’s heading north.

Club president Tim Hale said: “The planned route will be from Forfar to the Grampian Transport Museum at Alford via an attractive route through Auchenblae and Banchory.

“After lunch the tour will then return to Glamis Castle via the scenic Cairn O’ Mount and Cortachy.”

Museum delights

“We suspect many car enthusiasts in Tayside may not have been to the Grampian Transport Museum before.

“It features a wide variety of vehicles old and modern, specialising in Scottish engineering.

“There is an ex-Grampian Police SDI Rover, which in its day would have instilled fear if it appeared in the rear-view mirror.”

The tour is open to classic and sports cars of any age and the Rotary Club is asking for a minimum donation of £50.

“The more entries we have will increase the donation to CHAS,” said Tim.

Details and entry forms can be downloaded on the club website at www.forfarrotary.org.uk