Home News Angus & The Mearns

30 megawatt solar energy plan revealed for farmland near Forfar

By Graham Brown
May 11 2022, 6.00am Updated: May 11 2022, 9.14am
Farmland at Cotton of Lownie could become a 30 megawatt solar array.
Farmland at Cotton of Lownie could become a 30 megawatt solar array. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

A 30 megawatt solar farm plan for almost 150 acres of Angus farmland has been drawn up.

It is planned for land either side of the B9128 Forfar to Carnoustie road, just east of the village of Kingsmuir.

The Cotton of Lownie proposal is in its early stages.

But those behind the project have asked Angus Council whether the principle of the project is acceptable.

The scheme emerged through the submission of a screening request submitted on behalf of Industria Resources by energy consultants Wardell Armstrong.

A map of the proposed solar farm site at Cotton of Lownie.
A map of the proposed site at Cotton of Lownie.

What is involved?

The solar farm site comprises three separate areas of land to the east and west of the B9128.

The total area covers 58.5 hectares – more than 140 acres.

A major part of the site lies to the east of Cotton of Lownie, and is bounded to the north by the road to Letham.

Two smaller fields west of the B9128 also feature in the plan.

Land to the west of the B9128 is included in the solar farm plan
Land to the west of the B9128 is included in the solar farm plan. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

The applicants say a cable connection would be made to an existing substation almost three kilometres north west.

There are no core paths in the area to consider.

And the consultants say they do not believe the project constitutes environmental impact assessment development.

Return to farming use

“Importantly, this solar farm development on a greenfield site would not involve the ‘irreversible loss’ of agricultural land,” say Wardell Armstrong.

“Instead, the proposed development is temporary in nature, albeit long term, after which the solar farm would be decommissioned, with the fields reverting back to full agricultural use.”

Grazing would be continued on the land.

The council has been asked for a formal screening opinion based on information put forward.

There has been no public consultation on the plan so far.

But the council has set a deadline of May 26 to consider the screening impact request.

If it progresses, the array would be one of the larger solar farms in Angus.

In 2020, a 40MW project for land at East Ballochy north of Montrose Basin was given the go ahead.

But a similar-sized scheme for Berryhill Farm, near Piperdam leisure resort, was rejected by Angus councillors in February.

They voted against the 152,000-panel development which applicants Solar 2 say could deliver enough green energy to power 12,500 homes.

The company has now lodged an appeal against the refusal decision.

