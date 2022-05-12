Michael Hill obituary: Last of Forfar jute family and hospice supporter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael Hill, last of the Don Brothers Buist jute family, who spent his life fostering environmental and charitable causes, has died just short of his 93rd birthday.

He will be remembered in Angus as the inspiration and driving force behind the establishment of the Strathmore Hospice, Lippen Care.

Together with his late wife Caroline, Michael founded Murton Nature Reserve next to their home.

The reserve is a charity that offers young people educational opportunities in nature.

Michael Henry James Hill was born on May 10, 1929 to Lionel and Barbara (nee Gammell) Hill.

Family business

Lionel, sometime provost of Forfar, was chairman of family firm Don Brothers Buist and it was on company premises, at Number 2 The Vennel, that Michael was born.

Shortly after his birth, the family moved to Overdale, off Lour Road in Forfar, and it was here that Michael and his older sister, the late Anne (Baxter), shared a happy childhood.

Nature

Later, during the war, Michael studied at Winchester College where elderly teachers, all the others being in uniform, instilled in him a love of nature that was to last a lifetime.

After National Service in Nigeria, he studied at Magdalene College, Cambridge, and graduated with a degree in zoology and botany, specialising in what subsequently came to be known as biochemistry.

Following graduation, Michael worked for a short period at Boots in Nottingham in the pharmaceuticals department.

Homecoming

He returned to Forfar in the late 1950s where he spent the rest of his life.

Michael began working at Dons and oversaw the modernisation of the jute works with the introduction and production of polypropylene.

During his time at Dons, Michael served a period as chairman of Dundee Chamber of Commerce and chairman of the finance committee of the British Standards Institute, for which he was awarded the OBE.

A fresh start

Michael’s life took a decisive turn in 1986 when Dons was sold and he took early retirement.

Eschewing the life that many retirees choose for themselves, Michael used the financial and intellectual freedom he was given to dedicate the rest of his life to further learning and the promotion of charitable and environmental causes.

He will be remembered by the people of Angus for being the inspiration and driving force behind the establishment of Strathmore Hospice to provide outstanding and much-needed end of life care for the community that he loved.

The work of Michael and Caroline with Murton Nature Reserve had the dual aims of nurturing the environment and affording educational opportunities.

Vitality

Michael dedicated his irresistible energy, superb intellect and self-deprecating humour to whatever he did.

He ran marathons for local causes and, like his father before him, was a long-standing treasurer of St John’s Church in Forfar, where he sang every Sunday in the choir.

He also served in The Black Watch (TA) and was a member of the Royal Company of Archers.

A family man to the last, he was first and foremost committed to his community in Forfar, which he served with his own brand of humility and dedication which endeared him to all who met him.

Later years

Michael spent the last few years of his life at The Glade care home in Brechin.

He is survived by his four children, Nicola, Emma, Peter and Sophie, their spouses and his six grandchildren.

A memorial and celebration of his life will take place on Friday June 24 at St John’s Church and the Murton Nature Reserve to which his many friends are warmly invited.

