Carnoustie Links community benefits fund back open for 2022 – here’s how to apply

Carnoustie Links has re-launched its community benefits programme after a two-year pandemic break.

And local organisations will eagerly welcome the return of a scheme which has helped them to the tune of more than £1/4 million since it was set up.

The initiative was originally launched in 2014.

Links chief executive Michael Wells said “We are absolutely delighted to welcome back our community benefits programme and are looking forward to receiving applications for this round of awards.

“We know that this programme has helped a huge number of local individuals and charities since its inception.

“We are extremely proud to have donated over £270,000 to local good causes during that time.”

The scheme has helped a vast range of individuals and organisations.

Community groups, charities, youth organisations and sports clubs have all been helped.

Junior coaching

The initiative also delivers tens of thousands of pounds worth of value in kind.

The Links provide free coaching to over 300 junior golfers every week.

It includes advanced and high-performance coaching aimed at helping promising young players full potential in the game.

Carnoustie head professional Keir McNicoll leads the Carnoustie Craws development programme.

It has established Under 12s and Under 18s squads.

And the hope is local youngsters will compete successfully in Scottish and British amateur championships and beyond.

The Links also run the girls’ empowerment academy in conjunction with Jill Duke.

It is designed to empower and equip girls with skills for life and work through golf.

And Carnoustie’s greenkeeping team deliver, time, equipment and expertise to local community projects and schools throughout the year.

It also provides the Carnoustie Christmas tree.

Town councillor David Cheape, the links management committee’s community benefits convener said it is great to see the scheme back.

“After a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are ready to relaunch the fund,” he said.

“We are dedicated to making a difference in the local area and our community benefits programme is something that means a great to deal to everyone at Carnoustie Golf Links.”

How do you apply?

The committee is asking for applications from local groups and organisations looking for funding towards community projects.

It’s open to those in the Carnoustie and District council ward.

That encompasses Carnoustie and the villages of Barry, Easthaven, Monikie, Muirdrum and Newbigging.

Applications should be submitted by Monday August 15.

Applicants will be notified of the outcome after September 19.

And there will be a Links House award event in October.

Anyone wanting to know more, or make an application, should visit www.carnoustiegolflinks.com/about-us/charity/community-benefits-programme

The community benefits liaison officer can be emailed at community@carnoustiegolflinks.co.uk