Carnoustie Links community benefits fund back open for 2022 – here’s how to apply

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Carnoustie Links community benefits fund back open for 2022 – here’s how to apply

By Graham Brown
May 16 2022, 5.55am Updated: May 16 2022, 6.02am
Community benefit programme liaison officer Donald Archibald, Links chief executive Michael Wells and benefits convener David Cheape at Links House. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Community benefit programme liaison officer Donald Archibald, Links chief executive Michael Wells and benefits convener David Cheape at Links House. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Carnoustie Links has re-launched its community benefits programme after a two-year pandemic break.

And local organisations will eagerly welcome the return of a scheme which has helped them to the tune of more than £1/4 million since it was set up.

The initiative was originally launched in 2014.

Links chief executive Michael Wells said “We are absolutely delighted to welcome back our community benefits programme and are looking forward to receiving applications for this round of awards.

Carnoustie Links
Donald Archibald, David Cheape and Michael Wells at Carnoustie Championship course. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“We know that this programme has helped a huge number of local individuals and charities since its inception.

“We are extremely proud to have donated over £270,000 to local good causes during that time.”

The scheme has helped a vast range of individuals and organisations.

Community groups, charities, youth organisations and sports clubs have all been helped.

Junior coaching

The initiative also delivers tens of thousands of pounds worth of value in kind.

The Links provide free coaching to over 300 junior golfers every week.

It includes advanced and high-performance coaching aimed at helping promising young players full potential in the game.

Carnoustie head professional Keir McNicoll leads the Carnoustie Craws development programme.

It has established Under 12s and Under 18s squads.

And the hope is local youngsters will compete successfully in Scottish and British amateur championships and beyond.

Carnoustie links
David Cheape, Donald Archibald, Michael Wells and Kim Speirs with the signing on forms at Links House. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

The Links also run the girls’ empowerment academy in conjunction with Jill Duke.

It is designed to empower and equip girls with skills for life and work through golf.

And Carnoustie’s greenkeeping team deliver, time, equipment and expertise to local community projects and schools throughout the year.

It also provides the Carnoustie Christmas tree.

Town councillor David Cheape, the links management committee’s community benefits convener said it is great to see the scheme back.

“After a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are ready to relaunch the fund,” he said.

“We are dedicated to making a difference in the local area and our community benefits programme is something that means a great to deal to everyone at Carnoustie Golf Links.”

How do you apply?

The committee is asking for applications from local groups and organisations looking for funding towards community projects.

It’s open to those in the Carnoustie and District council ward.

That encompasses Carnoustie and the villages of Barry, Easthaven, Monikie, Muirdrum and Newbigging.

Links House
The 2019 benefits programme awards in Links House. Pic: Carnoustie Links.

Applications should be submitted by Monday August 15.

Applicants will be notified of the outcome after September 19.

And there will be a Links House award event in October.

Anyone wanting to know more, or make an application, should visit www.carnoustiegolflinks.com/about-us/charity/community-benefits-programme

The community benefits liaison officer can be emailed at community@carnoustiegolflinks.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]