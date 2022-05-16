Man taken to hospital after fall from Arbroath cliffs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital after falling from Arbroath cliffs.

A major rescue operation was launched just after 5pm on Sunday after reports the man had fallen at the cliffs – which are more than 200ft tall at some points.

Arbroath, Stonehaven and Dundee coastguard teams attended the incident alongside both RNLI lifeboats and medics from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard confirmed the lifeboat rescued the man and took him to Arbroath Harbour.

She said: “The injured person was transferred by the lifeboat to Arbroath Harbour and passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman told The Courier: “We were called to assist partners after a man fell from the cliffs in Arbroath around 5.40pm on Sunday.

“He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.”

The man’s condition is not known.