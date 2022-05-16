Man taken to hospital after fall from Arbroath cliffs By Alasdair Clark May 16 2022, 10.30am The RNLI lifeboat at Arbroath Cliffs [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been taken to hospital after falling from Arbroath cliffs. A major rescue operation was launched just after 5pm on Sunday after reports the man had fallen at the cliffs – which are more than 200ft tall at some points. Arbroath, Stonehaven and Dundee coastguard teams attended the incident alongside both RNLI lifeboats and medics from the Scottish Ambulance Service. A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard confirmed the lifeboat rescued the man and took him to Arbroath Harbour. Man taken to hospital after cliff fall She said: “The injured person was transferred by the lifeboat to Arbroath Harbour and passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.” A Police Scotland spokeswoman told The Courier: “We were called to assist partners after a man fell from the cliffs in Arbroath around 5.40pm on Sunday. “He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.” The man’s condition is not known. Arbroath man lucky to be alive after 650ft fall from Highland mountain Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Body found after man went missing from boat off Dorset coast B912: Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Fife Girl, 6, taken to hospital after being hit by van on busy Dundee road Arbroath man lucky to be alive after 650ft fall from Highland mountain