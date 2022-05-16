Man taken to hospital after fall from Arbroath cliffs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Man taken to hospital after fall from Arbroath cliffs

By Alasdair Clark
May 16 2022, 10.30am
The RNLI lifeboat at Arbroath Cliffs
The RNLI lifeboat at Arbroath Cliffs

A man has been taken to hospital after falling from Arbroath cliffs.

A major rescue operation was launched just after 5pm on Sunday after reports the man had fallen at the cliffs – which are more than 200ft tall at some points.

Arbroath, Stonehaven and Dundee coastguard teams attended the incident alongside both RNLI lifeboats and medics from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard confirmed the lifeboat rescued the man and took him to Arbroath Harbour.

Man taken to hospital after cliff fall

She said: “The injured person was transferred by the lifeboat to Arbroath Harbour and passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman told The Courier: “We were called to assist partners after a man fell from the cliffs in Arbroath around 5.40pm on Sunday.

“He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.”

The man’s condition is not known.

Arbroath man lucky to be alive after 650ft fall from Highland mountain

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier