Boy, 14, injured after disturbance involving youths in Kirriemuir

By James Simpson
May 17 2022, 9.05am Updated: May 17 2022, 11.29am
Police were called to The Roods in Kirriemuir.
A 14-year-old boy was injured after a disturbance involving a group of youths in Kirriemuir.

Several police units were called to the Roods area of the town on Sunday evening.

Police Scotland confirmed a number of youngsters were spoken to in connection with the matter.

One woman says the group of about 12 youths was also spotted in the Muir Street area, being chased by police.

She said: “All the kids were in dark clothing, some of them had their hoods up.

“The police van went in pursuit of them. There were as many as 12 youths and they scattered.

Police dog searching fields

“I saw the police van going the wrong way down the one-way street as they headed towards Sunnyside after them.

“This was all happening just after 6pm. There was a police dog in attendance and they started searching the neighbouring fields at Muir Street.

“I was surprised to hear a youngster has been injured.”

Appeal for witnesses

A police spokesman said: “A number of youths have been spoken to in connection with a disturbance in the Kirriemuir area of Angus on Sunday.

“A male youth suffered minor injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the disturbance.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2970 of May 15.

