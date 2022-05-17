Montrose medic witnesses Russian tank blow up after opening fire on Ukraine hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns Montrose medic witnesses Russian tank blow up after opening fire on Ukraine hospital

Montrose medic witnesses Russian tank blow up after opening fire on Ukraine hospital

By Emma Duncan
May 17 2022, 11.42am
David Anderson and some of the damage to the hospital in Ukraine.

A nurse from Montrose volunteering in Ukraine has spoken of his shock after seeing a Russian tank blow up as it fired at a hospital.

David Anderson says he was left reeling when he saw the tank’s burnt out wreckage.

Its gun was still pointing at the hospital in Trostianets, eastern Ukraine.

He was then shown the devastation inside the hospital, which now cannot be used, from the shelling.

The attack is thought to be one of more than 130 on healthcare facilities since the start of Russia’s invasion.

David looking at the damage to the hospital in eastern Ukraine.

David, a volunteer and humanitarian health advisor with frontline aid charity UK-Med, said: “I find it unbelievable and depressing that a hospital would be deliberately attacked.

“The tank is being guarded as evidence of a war crime and I could not believe what I was seeing.

“I was shown round the wards and there was just devastation everywhere where the tank shells had hit.”

David talking to the hospital director.

David has been in Ukraine since March 14 and is helping deliver the UK’s aid in the country.

He is no stranger to working on humanitarian missions in crisis countries, having been in Myanmar and Beirut after the explosion in 2020.

‘Been in warzones before – but not on this scale’

He said: “I’ve been in a couple of war zones before – but not on this scale.

“I don’t think you ever get used to going into conflict zones. I’m reasonably comfortable with seeing limb injuries having worked in South Sudan and other places, but oh my God the scale of this.

“We walked into one hospital, and they said there were 200 people, but it felt like more.

“There were people with traumatic amputations, flesh burns, blast injuries, just horrific injuries. It’s the volume that is genuinely astounding.

“People break down in tears and you are almost in tears with them. I think it’s probably the strongest feelings I’ve had going anywhere.

David at the port in Beirut after the explosion in 2020.

“Very possibly this depth of feeling is because I’ve never been involved in a crisis like this that is so close to home.

“You are used to humanitarian deployments to conflict zones in Africa, but I never, ever expected to be doing this work in Europe. This situation is unfathomable.”

David said he is aware of the risks he faces and is driven by his determination to help.

“Have I personally felt scared? I’d be a fool to say that I haven’t, but I wouldn’t say that I’ve been asked to go anywhere or do anything I don’t want to do,” he said.

David Anderson during the Ebola response in Sierra Leone.

“My friends and family back home are obviously worried, and I can understand why.

“People are clearly concerned about my being here, but they all understand that this is what I want to do and the reasons why it is important we help.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has given UK-Med cash and supplies to help Ukraine’s medics deal with mass casualties.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss said: “The Kremlin continues to lie about deliberate attacks on Ukraine’s hospitals and the indiscriminate targeting of civilians.

“Now our vital humanitarian support will help save lives and deliver medical expertise to the frontline.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier