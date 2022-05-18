Car driven at Kirriemuir garage’s shutters during ram-raid bid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Kirriemuir garage has been targeted in an attempted ram-raid.

A car was driven at the shutters of Shaws MOT Centre on Logie Road in the early hours of Monday.

Police say the dark red estate car targeted the premises at Logie Business Park at around 1.30am.

The shutter did not give way and those responsible did not manage to get access to the site.

Officers say the car then drove off at “high speed”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “[The car involved is] possibly a Skoda Fabia, with black roof rails and five-spoke alloy wheels.

“The registration of the car is not known at this time.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 0190 on May 16.