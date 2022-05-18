Car driven at Kirriemuir garage’s shutters during ram-raid bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Car driven at Kirriemuir garage’s shutters during ram-raid bid

By James Simpson
May 18 2022, 10.02am Updated: May 18 2022, 1.16pm
Shaws MOT Centre was targeted on Monday morning. Image: Google.
Shaws MOT Centre was targeted on Monday morning. Image: Google.

A Kirriemuir garage has been targeted in an attempted ram-raid.

A car was driven at the shutters of Shaws MOT Centre on Logie Road in the early hours of Monday.

Police say the dark red estate car targeted the premises at Logie Business Park at around 1.30am.

The shutter did not give way and those responsible did not manage to get access to the site.

Officers say the car then drove off at “high speed”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “[The car involved is] possibly a Skoda Fabia, with black roof rails and five-spoke alloy wheels.

“The registration of the car is not known at this time.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 0190 on May 16.

‘Profound and prolonged hardship’: Demands to shield rural communities after Storm Arwen damage

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier