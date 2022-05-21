Angus man reveals fear of blindness due to aggressive cataracts drove him to consider suicide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus man reveals fear of blindness due to aggressive cataracts drove him to consider suicide

By Graham Brown
May 21 2022, 6.30am
Steven Murray
Steven Murray can now look towards a positive future. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

An Angus man who feared aggressive cataracts would claim his sight in less than a year has revealed the loneliness which led him to consider ending his life.

Within months of thinking something was wrong, Steven Murray thought he was facing the unbearable prospect of never seeing the faces of friends or loved ones again.

But successful operations have brought the 47-year-old back from a period which was – literally and metaphorically – the darkest of his life.

Steven Murray
Steven Murray is walking more than five miles every day in May to raise money for the sight charity. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

And he is now walking 10,000 steps a day in May to raise money for an international charity helping people in poorer parts of the world who find themselves in a similar situation.

Rapid deterioration

Steven, from Montrose, said the rate of deterioration in his sight shocked him.

“I was diagnosed with diabetes and Graves’ disease last June,” he said.

“It then started that I wasn’t able to read as easily.

“I was back and forward to the opticians for different glasses, but things just got worse.”

Steven added: “It was a crazy situation – it was happening in weeks and months.

“And soon I was sitting in the house looking at nothing.

Steven Murray
The 47-year-old feared he would lose his sight completely. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“It was a pretty isolating time – you realise you are on your own.

“Losing the ability to see impacts your physical and mental health in so many different ways.

“I had suicidal thoughts because I did not want to become a burden to anyone.”

He was referred to specialists at Ninewells Hospital.

And after successful surgery to deal with cataracts on both eyes, Steven can see again.

“I count myself blessed that I was able to receive the treatment I needed,” he said.

Stepping out for CBM

He is now raising money for overseas disability charity CBM by taking on his walking challenge.

“Many people living in the world’s poorest communities are facing sight-threatening problems and going needlessly blind simply because they cannot afford the surgery they need.”

Steve set out to walk 10,000 steps every day in May for the Christian charity.

“I’m usually doing about five and a half miles a day.

Steven Murray
Steven walking near his home for the CBM fundraiser. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“It’s something I’ve never attempted before and a huge challenge for me.

“I’ve had loads of nasty blisters and was advised to rest up because of my diabetes, but I’ll definitely be adding the days on to the end of the challenge.”

Effective surgery

CBM say around 75% of all blindness globally could be prevented or treated.

It aims to help people living with treatable blindness to access sight-saving surgery, eye treatments and glasses.

Cataracts can be treated with simple surgery, which costs as little as £24 for an adult or £95 for a child in the poorest places of the world.

But experts have also made a plea to Scots not to ignore the warning signs.

Dr Andy Pyott, an NHS consultant ophthalmologist in Inverness, has volunteered with CBM for many years, travelling to Asia and Africa to train local eye specialists.

“When I returned from Cambodia over twenty years ago, I had a bit of a culture shock in that compared to what I was having to deal with in Asia, the cataracts in Scotland were very early and our interventions were to preserve lifestyle rather than cure blindness.

Steven Murray
Steven is determined to complete his fundraising challenge. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“The pandemic has caused a sea change.

“Over the past few months I have been shocked at how many blind patients I have been having to treat, many elderly and living on their own – many patients waiting longer than ever due to the backlog caused by the pandemic.

“Cataract surgery is one of the most satisfying operations an ophthalmologist can perform.

“There is no other medical intervention that can bring about such a rapid change in someone’s quality of life.”

Anyone wishing to support Steven’s CBM fundraising can donate here.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org ,or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

