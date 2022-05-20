Montrose Tornado will blow visitors away as Angus air station’s star attraction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose Tornado will blow visitors away as Angus air station’s star attraction

By Graham Brown
May 20 2022, 6.00am Updated: May 20 2022, 6.12am
The Joint Aircraft Recovery and Transportation Squadron team that will rebuild the aircraft with (right) Air Station Heritage Centre chairman Stuart Archibald. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
The Joint Aircraft Recovery and Transportation Squadron team that will rebuild the aircraft with (right) Air Station Heritage Centre chairman Stuart Archibald. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre has landed a major coup with the arrival of its new star attraction.

A Panavia Tornado GR4 with a remarkable RAF pedigree arrived at the Angus centre on Thursday afternoon.

The warrior of the skies completed a near 500-mile journey by road from RAF Marham in Norfolk.

A veteran of the Gulf War, the aircraft once flew with No. 2 Squadron, which formed the Broomfield base that became Britain’s first operational military air station in 1913.

Montrose Tornado
The Tornado fuselage parked in the Montrose hangar. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

It also served with 617 Sqn, the famous Dambusters.

In 2019, it was one of the last Tornado GR4s to touch down when the multi-role combat machine retired from active RAF service.

And it’s been captained by figures including two RAF Air Chief Marshalls and Squadron Leader Colin McGregor – brother of Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor.

Watch an amazing pilot’s-eye view of ZD744 as the Tornado GR4 flew into retirement in 2019.

Valuable addition to prestigious collection

It joins a stunning line-up at Montrose.

A replica Red Lichtie Spitfire, Sopwith Camel and BE2 aircraft of the type which the first Montrose pilots of WWI trained in are all displayed there.

Earlier this year, the centre took delivery of a prized tail fin from another GR4.

It was specially painted to mark the centenary of No. 2 Squadron Royal Flying Corps in 1912.

The following year, the squadron flew north to establish the Angus base at the north end of Montrose.

So the tail’s arrival was a spiritual homecoming for a piece of aviation history.

Montrose air station centre
The centenary tail is on display at Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

But centre bosses say the Tornado is undoubtedly the collection’s greatest capture.

MAHSC chairman Stuart Archibald said ZD744 remains an important piece of British military aviation history.

Montrose Air Station
MAHSC chairman Stuart Archibald with the GR4 Tornado. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“This will be the only GR4 on display in Scotland,” said Stuart.

“It is a major exhibit for Montrose, Angus and indeed for Scotland and we are thrilled that she is here.

“It has come to Montrose through wonderful co-operation with the RAF and the RAF Heritage branch.

“As well as the valuable assistance of Air Officer Scotland, Air Vice Marshall Ross Paterson.”

Centre’s popularity soaring

“Our volunteers will now build it back up and we cannot wait until we are able to welcome the public to see such a wonderful aircraft,” said Stuart.

The aircraft comes complete with its two Rolls Royce RB199 engines. And another has even been given to the centre for static display.

Tornado GR4
The Tornado GR4 arrives at Montrose. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“Since re-opening after the pandemic things have been going very well,” said Stuart.

“We’ve had international visitors from Germany, France, America and Canada.

“Things are really starting to pick up.

“But this will definitely be a major attraction.

Rolls Royce
One of the Tornado GR4’s two Rolls Royce engines. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“It is something we hope will really enhance the tourism value of Montrose and Angus.

“We’re already in dialogue with Angus Council and very keen to engage further with them to ensure this wonderful exhibit is recognised for its importance to Angus and the north east of Scotland.”

ZD744 roll of honour

Tornado GR4 ZD744 first flew on July 24 1984.

She spent five years in Germany.

And then in January 1991 was sent to Bahrain for a Gulf War deployment which saw 114 hours of flying over enemy territory in just two months.

Further operations in Iraq in 1993 and 1998 followed.

Montrose air station
The delicate operation to deliver the Tornado GR4 to its new home. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

The aircraft later completed strikes against Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

In February 2019, it was part of a ‘diamond nine’ GR4 formation which flew across the east coast of England to mark the aircraft’s retirement from the RAF.

Mr Archibald said: “She was destined to be transferred to RAF Honington to support RAF training.

“But upon realising her important and noteworthy history, RAF Heritage branch sought to put her in a much more fitting home.

“So we are absolutely thrilled to be given that honour.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]