Montrose Tornado will blow visitors away as Angus air station’s star attraction

Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre has landed a major coup with the arrival of its new star attraction.

A Panavia Tornado GR4 with a remarkable RAF pedigree arrived at the Angus centre on Thursday afternoon.

The warrior of the skies completed a near 500-mile journey by road from RAF Marham in Norfolk.

A veteran of the Gulf War, the aircraft once flew with No. 2 Squadron, which formed the Broomfield base that became Britain’s first operational military air station in 1913.

It also served with 617 Sqn, the famous Dambusters.

In 2019, it was one of the last Tornado GR4s to touch down when the multi-role combat machine retired from active RAF service.

And it’s been captained by figures including two RAF Air Chief Marshalls and Squadron Leader Colin McGregor – brother of Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor.

Watch an amazing pilot’s-eye view of ZD744 as the Tornado GR4 flew into retirement in 2019.

Valuable addition to prestigious collection

It joins a stunning line-up at Montrose.

A replica Red Lichtie Spitfire, Sopwith Camel and BE2 aircraft of the type which the first Montrose pilots of WWI trained in are all displayed there.

Earlier this year, the centre took delivery of a prized tail fin from another GR4.

It was specially painted to mark the centenary of No. 2 Squadron Royal Flying Corps in 1912.

The following year, the squadron flew north to establish the Angus base at the north end of Montrose.

So the tail’s arrival was a spiritual homecoming for a piece of aviation history.

But centre bosses say the Tornado is undoubtedly the collection’s greatest capture.

MAHSC chairman Stuart Archibald said ZD744 remains an important piece of British military aviation history.

“This will be the only GR4 on display in Scotland,” said Stuart.

“It is a major exhibit for Montrose, Angus and indeed for Scotland and we are thrilled that she is here.

“It has come to Montrose through wonderful co-operation with the RAF and the RAF Heritage branch.

“As well as the valuable assistance of Air Officer Scotland, Air Vice Marshall Ross Paterson.”

Centre’s popularity soaring

“Our volunteers will now build it back up and we cannot wait until we are able to welcome the public to see such a wonderful aircraft,” said Stuart.

The aircraft comes complete with its two Rolls Royce RB199 engines. And another has even been given to the centre for static display.

“Since re-opening after the pandemic things have been going very well,” said Stuart.

“We’ve had international visitors from Germany, France, America and Canada.

“Things are really starting to pick up.

“But this will definitely be a major attraction.

“It is something we hope will really enhance the tourism value of Montrose and Angus.

“We’re already in dialogue with Angus Council and very keen to engage further with them to ensure this wonderful exhibit is recognised for its importance to Angus and the north east of Scotland.”

ZD744 roll of honour

Tornado GR4 ZD744 first flew on July 24 1984.

She spent five years in Germany.

And then in January 1991 was sent to Bahrain for a Gulf War deployment which saw 114 hours of flying over enemy territory in just two months.

Further operations in Iraq in 1993 and 1998 followed.

The aircraft later completed strikes against Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

In February 2019, it was part of a ‘diamond nine’ GR4 formation which flew across the east coast of England to mark the aircraft’s retirement from the RAF.

Mr Archibald said: “She was destined to be transferred to RAF Honington to support RAF training.

“But upon realising her important and noteworthy history, RAF Heritage branch sought to put her in a much more fitting home.

“So we are absolutely thrilled to be given that honour.”