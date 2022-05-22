IN PICTURES: 25 Montrose parkrun shots as Angus foster carers step out to raise awareness of rewarding role

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus foster carers stepped up to encourage others to consider the rewarding role – by hot footing it to Montrose parkrun.

There are already 65 foster carers in Angus.

But with 73 youngsters in full-time placements there is still a desperate need for more people to come forward to help some of the area’s most vulnerable young people.

So the popular Saturday parkrun was seen as the ideal opportunity to get the message out during Foster Care Fortnight.

Council fostering service staff and foster carers helped out as volunteers at the parkrun.

It’s one of three weekly events in Angus which have seen the area join the parkrun craze sweeping the country.

And some even took on the 5k challenge.

Involvement in the sun-kissed event was a huge success.

And it will be followed up with an online council information event on Wednesday at 10am, 2pm and 6pm.

Couple say it’s a rewarding role

Jim and Lorraine Dorward have been foster carers with Angus Council for seven years.

They say it’s been a rewarding experience.

“We started fostering because we thought we could give kids a nice home and a place to come to feel safe,” they said.

“It’s great to see the kids enjoy themselves, whether it’s when we’re taking the dog for a walk, going to the park, swimming – all the things we do together to make them feel at home.

“It’s challenging but we get a lot of satisfaction from caring for children.

They said: “It’s very rewarding and worthwhile.”

Angus chief social work officer Kathryn Lindsay says the council is keen to highlight the support it can offer.

“Foster care doesn’t just transform the lives of the young people, it can change the lives of foster carers, their families and all those involved in fostering,” said Kathryn.

“Our foster carers do an amazing job not just supporting our children in Angus but supporting each other.”

You can find out more at www.angus.gov.uk/fosteringandadoption or contact the team on 01241 464646.

