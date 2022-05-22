IN PICTURES: 25 Montrose parkrun shots as Angus foster carers step out to raise awareness of rewarding role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
IN PICTURES: 25 Montrose parkrun shots as Angus foster carers step out to raise awareness of rewarding role

By Graham Brown
May 22 2022, 10.22am Updated: May 22 2022, 10.26am
Peter Greig and Andrea Johnston were taking part in their 50th parkrun. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.
Angus foster carers stepped up to encourage others to consider the rewarding role – by hot footing it to Montrose parkrun.

There are already 65 foster carers in Angus.

But with 73 youngsters in full-time placements there is still a desperate need for more people to come forward to help some of the area’s most vulnerable young people.

Montrose parkrun
Angus fostering and adoption staff and volunteers at the Montrose parkrun. Pic: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

So the popular Saturday parkrun was seen as the ideal opportunity to get the message out during Foster Care Fortnight.

Council fostering service staff and foster carers helped out as volunteers at the parkrun.

Montrose parkrun
Volunteers at the event. Pic: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

It’s one of three weekly events in Angus which have seen the area join the parkrun craze sweeping the country.

And some even took on the 5k challenge.

Involvement in the sun-kissed event was a huge success.

And it will be followed up with an online council information event on Wednesday at 10am, 2pm and 6pm.

Angus fostering
Graeme and Elaine Allan with children Brooke, 5, and Margot, 2, at the parkrun. Pic: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Couple say it’s a rewarding role

Jim and Lorraine Dorward have been foster carers with Angus Council for seven years.

They say it’s been a rewarding experience.

“We started fostering because we thought we could give kids a nice home and a place to come to feel safe,” they said.

“It’s great to see the kids enjoy themselves, whether it’s when we’re taking the dog for a walk, going to the park, swimming – all the things we do together to make them feel at home.

Montrose parkrun
Fostering and adoption service staff and volunteers also took part. Pic: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“It’s challenging but we get a lot of satisfaction from caring for children.

They said: “It’s very rewarding and worthwhile.”

Angus chief social work officer Kathryn Lindsay says the council is keen to highlight the support it can offer.

Montrose parkrun
Four-legged friends joined in the fun. Pic: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“Foster care doesn’t just transform the lives of the young people, it can change the lives of foster carers, their families and all those involved in fostering,” said Kathryn.

“Our foster carers do an amazing job not just supporting our children in Angus but supporting each other.”

You can find out more at www.angus.gov.uk/fosteringandadoption or contact the team on 01241 464646.

More pictures by photographer Steve Brown of the Montrose parkrun.

Montrose parkrun
The start of the parkrun.
Montrose parkrun
Setting off on the 5k parkrun.
parkrun
Crossing the finish line.
Montrose parkrun
Kathleen Lyons, 71, from Carnoustie won a spot prize as the 50th runner across the line.
Montrose parkrun
Jennifer Wetton from Stirling was first across the line.
Angus fostering
Alison Smith with tasty treats for the parkrunners.
Montrose parkrun
The parkrun enjoys great support.
Montrose parkrun
Crossing the finish line.
Montrose parkrun
Peter Greig (50th run), Ian Paterson (100th run) and Andrea Johnston (50th run) at the Montrose event.
Angus fostering
Moira Raffan and Graeme Thomson took part and promoted the work of Angus fostering and adoption service.
Montrose parkrun
Completing the 5k.
Montrose parkrun
The field sets off.
Montrose parkrun
89-year-old Denis Rice has volunteered at more than 170 parkruns and is affectionately nicknamed ‘The Token Master’.
Montrose parkrun
All smiles at the finish.
Angus fostering
Fostering and adoption volunteers at the parkrun.
Montrose parkrun
Setting up the course.
Montrose parkrun
The competitors set off.
Angus fostering
An information stand was set up at the event.
Montrose parkrun
On the way round the 5k route.

