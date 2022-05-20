Forfar Open Garden joins Move More project to support locals living with cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forfar Open Garden joins Move More project to support locals living with cancer

By Graham Brown
May 20 2022, 4.45pm Updated: May 20 2022, 5.11pm
Macmillan partnership manager Joanne Adamson and Move More Angus Alive development officer Linda Brown in the Forfar Open Garden. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The tranquillity of Forfar Open Garden is being used as a pathway to help people through their journey with cancer.

Since 2015, the Lochside Road garden has been popular with volunteers and visitors.

And it is now part of an Angus-wide programme supporting people living with cancer to be more active.

Joanne Adamson and Jean Sargeant in the garden at the Move More launch event. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Move More activities

Move More is run by Angus Alive and has added gardening to its range of activities.

Cancer patients will also be able to take part in gentle exercise classes in the peaceful surroundings.

Jean Sargeant of Macmillan, Christine Aikman and Move More development Officer Linda Brown in the garden. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Experts say physical activity before, during and after cancer treatment can play a huge part in helping people take back control.

It helps prevent and manage the effects of treatment such as fatigue, depression, and risks to heart health.

Macmillan training

Macmillan Cancer Support has partnered with Move More to offer activities like circuit-based sessions, gentle movement and walking.

Move More development officer Linda Brown says: “We’re really pleased and excited that staff at Forfar Open Garden have undertaken Macmillan training so that they can support people living with cancer to enjoy gardening activities”.

And Macmillan partnership manager Joanne Adamson has encouraged people to take the first step.

Jean Sargeant and Joanne Adamson of Macmillan, service user Christine Aikman and Move More development officer Linda Brown. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

“We are delighted to be able to expand the Move More programme with the introduction of gardening activities,” said Joanne.

“Becoming more active after a cancer diagnosis can be daunting.

“However simply taking time to be outdoors is a great first step.

“The beautiful garden provides an ideal place to do that.

“We want to help people affected by cancer to live life as fully as they can.

“And working with Angus Alive to provide this programme of activities will hopefully ensure many people across the area do.”

A gentle movement taster session at the Move More launch. Pic:. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Forfar Open Garden was established in 2015 for volunteers and visitors to enjoy.

It has flourished with health, wellbeing and other activities to bring the community together.

The garden is wheelchair accessible and can offer activities to suit any fitness level.

Anyone in Angus living with cancer who would like to become involved in the gardening activities should contact 01307 492059 or email movemore@angusalive.scot

