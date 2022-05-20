Forfar Open Garden joins Move More project to support locals living with cancer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The tranquillity of Forfar Open Garden is being used as a pathway to help people through their journey with cancer.

Since 2015, the Lochside Road garden has been popular with volunteers and visitors.

And it is now part of an Angus-wide programme supporting people living with cancer to be more active.

Move More activities

Move More is run by Angus Alive and has added gardening to its range of activities.

Cancer patients will also be able to take part in gentle exercise classes in the peaceful surroundings.

Experts say physical activity before, during and after cancer treatment can play a huge part in helping people take back control.

It helps prevent and manage the effects of treatment such as fatigue, depression, and risks to heart health.

Macmillan training

Macmillan Cancer Support has partnered with Move More to offer activities like circuit-based sessions, gentle movement and walking.

Move More development officer Linda Brown says: “We’re really pleased and excited that staff at Forfar Open Garden have undertaken Macmillan training so that they can support people living with cancer to enjoy gardening activities”.

And Macmillan partnership manager Joanne Adamson has encouraged people to take the first step.

“We are delighted to be able to expand the Move More programme with the introduction of gardening activities,” said Joanne.

“Becoming more active after a cancer diagnosis can be daunting.

“However simply taking time to be outdoors is a great first step.

“The beautiful garden provides an ideal place to do that.

“We want to help people affected by cancer to live life as fully as they can.

“And working with Angus Alive to provide this programme of activities will hopefully ensure many people across the area do.”

Forfar Open Garden was established in 2015 for volunteers and visitors to enjoy.

It has flourished with health, wellbeing and other activities to bring the community together.

The garden is wheelchair accessible and can offer activities to suit any fitness level.

Anyone in Angus living with cancer who would like to become involved in the gardening activities should contact 01307 492059 or email movemore@angusalive.scot