Carnoustie takeaway plan refused

A takeaway plan for a former financial services office in Carnoustie has been knocked back.

Because planners say it would have disturbed the night-time peace of Barry Road residents.

The takeaway target was the empty Mortgage Brokers Scotland premises near the junction with Victoria Street.

Sit-in and takeaway

Mohammed Sarwar planned a 26-seat Poppadoms restaurant and carry out on the site.

The takeaway would have offered Indian cuisine, pies, pizza, burgers and kebabs.

An ATM cash machine installed at the shop some years ago would be kept.

Agents for the applicant described it as a “modest” development.

They said there was parking for five or six cars outside the shop.

“Although the proposed development relates to a change of use for an existing building outwith the town centre, the proposal is in keeping with the sporadic nature of retail units along Barry Road,” they said.

And they pointed towards a 2020 approval for another takeaway at 6-8 Barry Road.

“We have managed to establish that the shop unit operated as a grocer’s and newsagents from at least the early 1950s,” the agents said.

“Although it had various uses over the years, such as a general store, we understand it reverted to a licenced grocer’s and newsagents and operated as such between 2010 and 2012, before being used as an office providing financial advice.

“The intention is to open from midday until midnight, seven days a week.

“Delivery of goods would only take place between 7am and 7pm, Monday to Saturday only.”

Breached council policy

But officials said the proposal was a policy-breaker.

And they said it would “introduce a night-time economy related use into a predominantly residential area resulting in adverse impacts on the residential amenity of those that live close to the site.”

“The proposal is not considered to be of a nature or scale appropriate to its location,” said the refusal decision.

The applications was rejected under delegated powers.

However, it is open to Mr Sarwar to appeal the decision to the council’s development management review committee.