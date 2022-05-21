Bikers kick-start summer season of fundraising Arbroath gatherings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bikers are back in the saddle for a monthly Angus fundraising ride out.

The Royal Marines Association Riders branch began the event last year given the close connection to the 45 Commando base at Condor outside Arbroath.

And as word spread it was attracting hundreds of bikers from across Scotland.

They also came to Angus from as far afield as the north of England.

Former Royal Marine Steve Millan and ex-WREN Fiona Laing were behind the idea.

It saw thousands of pounds raised for the town lifeboat and the Royal Marines Charity.

Big turnout

And it has picked up where it left off with a turnout of more than 500 machines at the harbour for the first event of the year.

Its appeal has extended beyond military veteran enthusiasts.

The gathering is also a draw for visitors to enjoy the variety of motorbikes taking part.

And the inaugural outing of 2022 also saw Police Scotland’s motorcycle unit wheel up to dish out security advice to owners.

PC Christopher McElwee came along after a request from organisers.

Increasing thefts

Kevin Bates, 59, from Dundee said the thefts situation has become a real issue.

“I’ve been a biker all my days and we’re just hearing of so many getting stolen,” he said.

“There was a big purge on it in Dundee and that worked for a while.

“But it’s happening again.

“And it used to be that they were stealing mainly moto-crossers and the little 50cc things.

“But now we are seeing them take big, high value bikes.

“We’ve been trying to get somewhere secure in Dundee for bikers to park them up over the winter and things like that.

“But we’re not getting anywhere and it means guys who don’t have garages are getting bikes taken off their driveways or from outside their house, even if they are locked up.

“These are sports and touring bikes that are getting stolen to order.

“We’re talking about anything between £4,000 and £15,000.

“It’s happening all over, and it’s on every online bike group.

“When we were hearing about bikes getting stolen in Dundee we were going out and riding around the area – just being there and seeing if there was anything going

“Everyone I know is trying to get a secure place to put their bike. It’s a real problem but we don’t see much being done to tackle it.”

