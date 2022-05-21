Bikers kick-start summer season of fundraising Arbroath gatherings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bikers kick-start summer season of fundraising Arbroath gatherings

By Graham Brown
May 21 2022, 6.05am
Young biker Aston Harris, 4, had some fun at Arbroath Harbour. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Young biker Aston Harris, 4, had some fun at Arbroath Harbour. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Bikers are back in the saddle for a monthly Angus fundraising ride out.

The Royal Marines Association Riders branch began the event last year given the close connection to the 45 Commando base at Condor outside Arbroath.

And as word spread it was attracting hundreds of bikers from across Scotland.

Arbroath harbour
Hundreds of bikers enjoyed the year’s first gathering. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

They also came to Angus from as far afield as the north of England.

Former Royal Marine Steve Millan and ex-WREN Fiona Laing were behind the idea.

It saw thousands of pounds raised for the town lifeboat and the Royal Marines Charity.

Harley Davidson
Every variety of machine was represented. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Big turnout

And it has picked up where it left off with a turnout of more than 500 machines at the harbour for the first event of the year.

Its appeal has extended beyond military veteran enthusiasts.

The gathering is also a draw for visitors to enjoy the variety of motorbikes taking part.

Royal Marines Riders Association
Graeme Laird with his Second World War 1942 BSA. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

And the inaugural outing of 2022 also saw Police Scotland’s motorcycle unit wheel up to dish out security advice to owners.

PC Christopher McElwee came along after a request from organisers.

Increasing thefts

Kevin Bates, 59, from Dundee said the thefts situation has become a real issue.

“I’ve been a biker all my days and we’re just hearing of so many getting stolen,” he said.

“There was a big purge on it in Dundee and that worked for a while.

“But it’s happening again.

Arbroath harbour
PC Chris McElewee, organiser Fiona Laing and Arbroath lifeboat coxswain Sam Clow. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“And it used to be that they were stealing mainly moto-crossers and the little 50cc things.

“But now we are seeing them take big, high value bikes.

“We’ve been trying to get somewhere secure in Dundee for bikers to park them up over the winter and things like that.

“But we’re not getting anywhere and it means guys who don’t have garages are getting bikes taken off their driveways or from outside their house, even if they are locked up.

Arbroath harbour
All ages and types of motorcyle attend the event. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“These are sports and touring bikes that are getting stolen to order.

“We’re talking about anything between £4,000 and £15,000.

“It’s happening all over, and it’s on every online bike group.

“When we were hearing about bikes getting stolen in Dundee we were going out and riding around the area – just being there and seeing if there was anything going

“Everyone I know is trying to get a secure place to put their bike. It’s a real problem but we don’t see much being done to tackle it.”

More pictures of the event.

Motorcycles

Arbroath harbour
Biker chat at the harbour. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Arbroath harbour
Jim Mayne and Kevin Mahon on BBQ duty. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Arbroath harbour
Four-year-old Aston Harris came along for the ride. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Motorcycles
Conditions were perfect for the ride out. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Royal Marines
The Royal Marines Association Riders branch began the event last year. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

