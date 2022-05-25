Forfar nature reserve says ‘We’re open’ after Scottish Water signs put drivers on 20-mile detour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forfar nature reserve says ‘We’re open’ after Scottish Water signs put drivers on 20-mile detour

By Graham Brown
May 25 2022, 9.33am Updated: May 25 2022, 12.17pm
Diversion signs on Forfar's Arbroath Road put drivers on a lengthy diversion. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Diversion signs on Forfar's Arbroath Road put drivers on a lengthy diversion. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

Angus nature reserve bosses have put out a message they are very much open for business during water main works.

It comes after Scottish Water diversions for folk heading to Murton, near Forfar, hit drivers with a near 20-mile add-on to their journey.

And the works are due to last for another seven weeks.

The company has now apologised for making drivers think they had to go the long way round to Murton.

And it’s added extra signs to make motorists aware they can still get to the popular reserve, as well as a caravan park and restaurant just outside the town.

Mains replacement

The closure is part of an £880,000 Scottish Water project to replace old mains on the east of Forfar with new plastic pipes.

It’s been a lengthy rolling programme and is now in its final stages.

But the latest stage involves the closure of part of the A932 Forfar to Arbroath Road.

Signs went up at Forfar’s East Port warning motorists of the work.

Murton reserve
Murton is just a couple of miles outside Forfar. Pic: Kris Miller/DCT Media.

They say access to Forfar Golf Club is still available.

But visitors to Murton reserve and its busy tearoom, as well as Foresterseat caravan park and the adjacent Sinclair’s Kitchen restaurant were not mentioned.

The nature charity said it only found out at the end of last week the road would close until July 11.

“We were not informed by Angus Council or Scottish Water that this would be happening.

“As with previous diversions, they do not guide you to Murton,” they added.

Murton
Murton reserve and tearoom is a popular spot with visitors.

“The official diversion from Forfar is out the Montrose Road, to the Arbroath-Brechin cross roads, to Friockheim and then back to Murton.

“This is approximately an extra 20 miles and 25 minutes to get to Murton from Forfar.”

“For those that live locally there are numerous smaller side roads that will provide access to the Arbroath Road from either the Letham area or the Montrose Road.”

Additional signs put in place

Scottish Water say extra signs have been added to let drivers know the local businesses can still be accessed.

They said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused by these roadworks to local businesses and residents.

Forfar signs
Scottish Water signs diverting traffic on the A923. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

“Additional signage is in place from today indicating that local businesses on the A932 Forfar to Arbroath road are still open and can be accessed despite the diversions.

“These roadworks are underway to enable essential water mains replacement works on the east side of Forfar.

“The road closure currently in place is necessary for the safety of the teams on site and so that our project partners can complete this upgrade as soon as possible, helping to decrease the number of unplanned bursts in the area and minimise any further emergency roadworks and interruptions to supply.”

