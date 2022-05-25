Forfar nature reserve says ‘We’re open’ after Scottish Water signs put drivers on 20-mile detour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus nature reserve bosses have put out a message they are very much open for business during water main works.

It comes after Scottish Water diversions for folk heading to Murton, near Forfar, hit drivers with a near 20-mile add-on to their journey.

And the works are due to last for another seven weeks.

The company has now apologised for making drivers think they had to go the long way round to Murton.

And it’s added extra signs to make motorists aware they can still get to the popular reserve, as well as a caravan park and restaurant just outside the town.

Mains replacement

The closure is part of an £880,000 Scottish Water project to replace old mains on the east of Forfar with new plastic pipes.

It’s been a lengthy rolling programme and is now in its final stages.

But the latest stage involves the closure of part of the A932 Forfar to Arbroath Road.

Signs went up at Forfar’s East Port warning motorists of the work.

They say access to Forfar Golf Club is still available.

But visitors to Murton reserve and its busy tearoom, as well as Foresterseat caravan park and the adjacent Sinclair’s Kitchen restaurant were not mentioned.

The nature charity said it only found out at the end of last week the road would close until July 11.

“We were not informed by Angus Council or Scottish Water that this would be happening.

“As with previous diversions, they do not guide you to Murton,” they added.

“The official diversion from Forfar is out the Montrose Road, to the Arbroath-Brechin cross roads, to Friockheim and then back to Murton.

“This is approximately an extra 20 miles and 25 minutes to get to Murton from Forfar.”

“For those that live locally there are numerous smaller side roads that will provide access to the Arbroath Road from either the Letham area or the Montrose Road.”

Additional signs put in place

Scottish Water say extra signs have been added to let drivers know the local businesses can still be accessed.

They said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused by these roadworks to local businesses and residents.

“Additional signage is in place from today indicating that local businesses on the A932 Forfar to Arbroath road are still open and can be accessed despite the diversions.

“These roadworks are underway to enable essential water mains replacement works on the east side of Forfar.

“The road closure currently in place is necessary for the safety of the teams on site and so that our project partners can complete this upgrade as soon as possible, helping to decrease the number of unplanned bursts in the area and minimise any further emergency roadworks and interruptions to supply.”