Two bikes stolen from Angus garage on same night

Police are hoping to reunite two stolen bikes with their owners after they were taken from a private garage in Angus.

They were taken between 9.30pm on Monday and 6.30am on Tuesday from Elmlea on Pitairlie Road in Newbigging.

Police are asking people to report sightings of the bike and are worried that they could be sold online.

The first bike is described by police as a “black Santa Cruz Nomad bike with full suspension, rock shock lyric suspension forks on the front”.

It has NOMAD written on the top tube and 26 inch wheels.

They describe the second bike as a “white ON-ONE Fatty bike, no suspension with mechanical disc brakes, orange rim tape on the front tyre”.

Officers have said the rear tyre also has rim tape which has faded and looks yellow.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information as to the identity of those responsible and also any sightings of the stolen bikes either in person or potentially being sold online to be passed on 101, quoting reference PS-20220524-0444.