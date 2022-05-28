Boy, 16, arrested in connection with multiple offences following police chase on A92 near Arbroath By Matteo Bell May 28 2022, 5.21pm Updated: May 28 2022, 5.22pm A short pursuit took place on the A92 [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with multiple incidents following a ‘short pursuit’ by police on the A92. The chase came after police received reports that a van had been stolen from Arbroath High Street on Friday night. The van was soon found on the A92, and after a short chase the teenage driver was arrested on the dual carriageway between Dundee and Arbroath. He is set to appear in court, however a date has not yet been given. Police statement A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 7.50pm on Friday, 27 May, 2022, police received a report about the theft of a van from the High Street area of Arbroath. “Officers traced the vehicle to the A92, where a short pursuit took place. “As a result, a 16-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences. He is expected to appear in court at a later date.” Police seize £15k worth of bikes and report 10 people in Dundee crackdown Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Tuesday court round-up — Murder charge and high-speed chase Lorry driver, 67, arrested over ‘positive drugs wipe’ after Fife crash A92: Road reopens after car flips near Kilmany Campervan destroyed after bursting into flames on A92 in Fife