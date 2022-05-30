Campaigners brand new Arbroath motorhome rules ‘pants’ in quirky protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Campaigners brand new Arbroath motorhome rules ‘pants’ in quirky protest

By Matteo Bell
May 30 2022, 2.16pm
Karen Elliot and Suu Wighton (front) with some motorhome owners. Image: Wallace Ferrier.
Karen Elliot and Suu Wighton (front) with some motorhome owners. Image: Wallace Ferrier.

Campaigners have branded new rules for motorhomes in Arbroath “pants” – by draping knickers across a sign at the town’s seafront.

Artists Karen Elliot and Suu Wighton, who call themselves the Pants Collective, are protesting against new rules introduced by Angus Council.

They say the new rules – which limit parking areas and prevent motorhome owners from staying more than one night – will drive away business and make the town seem unfriendly.

There is also a ban on the use of caravans, trailers, tents, awnings, canopies and windbreaks, as well as outdoor cooking devices.

The rules were introduced last week after some residents complained about the number of motorhomes parked at Inchcape Park.

The sign has been draped in pants.

Karen said: “Anyone should be able to park up there for as long as they want.

“I just think that there’s so many rules for everybody, and the fact that we’ve been stuck in our houses through Covid – we need some joy.

“If that means getting in your van and going down to the seafront in Arbroath for a week or two weeks that’s fine – leave them alone.

“It raises money for the town, it brings people in and I’m all for that.”

Pair thought pants plan would attract attention

The artists decided to set up the protest while walking along the waterfront.

Karen said: “We were talking about the new rules and we started saying: ‘It’s so nice to see them here, they bring so much revenue to the town, there’s so many positives.’

“There were a lot of buts in there, we were saying ‘but’ quite a lot and that got us on to pants and we said: ‘Oh, it’s pants‘.

“We started laughing about it and we decided to hang pants on a washing line – traditionally you would hang one between caravans – and I thought of using big pants like that and Suu suggested hanging them on the sign.

“We thought it would attract attention.”

The artists are worried the rules will affect tourism.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “Signs were put in place with a view to managing motorhomes staying overnight at this location and to provide guidance to owners.

“The signs include directions to limit stays to one overnight stopover in the designated area, which is suitably surfaced for use by these vehicles .

“While Angus Council will continue to monitor the use of the area during the summer months, we anticipate any visitors using the site will be supportive of following the self-enforcing guidance provided.”

Shock as Twitter troll Angus councillor Derek Wann takes up opposition leader’s role

