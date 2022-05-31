Stone commemorating Brechin Pictish history vandalised after two days

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Brechin stone carver spent months creating a stone commemorating the area’s Pictish heritage, only for it to be vandalised two days later.

Dean Gowans, 32, had spent months carving the sculpture as the final project of his apprenticeship with Monikie Rock Art.

The stone was commissioned as part of the Brechin Community Led Tourism project to create monuments that celebrate the area’s history.

The Centaur Stone was laid in the Brechin Den on Friday morning – and by the end of the weekend it had been chipped and cracked.

The Angus stone carver was shocked to discover the vandalism to the stone, which weighs approximately 500kg and is 1.2 metres tall and 60cm wide.

Dean said: “It had only been there two days. Everyone is a bit shocked.

“It was my first big solo project. We don’t use any machine tools for making the stone, it’s all done manually.

“I think it’s been hit with a hammer. You can see very clearly where it’s hit the stone and taken it off.

“A large amount of force would be needed to hit it. It’s not even really been publicised that it’s there.”

‘Really quite grim’

David McGovern, of Monikie Rock Art, was commissioned as part of the community project to create three Pictish stones.

He said: “I thought it would be good opportunity for Dean to design and carve something himself.

“He carved it as his final apprenticeship piece so it’s quite a big deal for him.

“So for it to be vandalised after a couple days is really quite grim.

“We’re gonna have a shot at repairing it or we might have to re-shape it.

“It’s extra work we didn’t really ned to do, so it’s costing me time and money.

“It’s just so pointless.”

Who were the Picts?

The Picts were first mentioned in history during the Roman campaign of Emperor Severus in 210 AD.

Little about their time is clear, other than they lived in Scotland in the first millennium AD and their territory was taken over by the Scots in the ninth Century.

What has survived is their carved symbol stones, many of which are located in Angus.

The Brechin Community Led Tourism project is managed by the Angus Tourism Cooperative.

Norma Lyall from the cooperative said: “We’re creating a heritage trail with Pictish-style stones and many other projects within the town to encourage visitors to come to Brechin and the wider Angus area.

“We’d like to encourage people to come down into the Den and see all of the great work done by locals.

“There has been funding put in place, these stone carvers are really talented and the stone will be repaired.

“The stone is not going to be removed and it’s there to stay.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday, police received a report of vandalism to a stone sculpture, which happened sometime between the hours of 6pm on Sunday and 9am the following morning.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”