Bid to remove ‘cannibal’ swan from Arbroath pond

An Arbroath community group are campaigning for the removal of a swan which they say has left residents “traumatised” by its violent behaviour.

Keptie Friends say they have had enough of a male swan that continuously terrorises other wildlife at Keptie pond in Arbroath.

The group say the bird, known locally as Jock, has killed hundreds of ducklings in the area over the last few years with more than 100 slaughtered last year alone.

They also claim the swan’s murderous nature has left residents “traumatised” after pictures of the swan attacking ducklings circulated on Facebook.

Some locals have now vowed to avoid the area all together.

Keptie Friends have asked animal charities to relocate the swan and its female partner from the pond to ensure the safety of other wildlife in the area.

Scott Shortridge, chairman of Keptie Friends, said the swan has become increasingly aggressive over the years.

He said: “In breeding season, when his female partner is sitting on the nest trying to hatch eggs or when he has a cygnet, he basically terrorises every other bird in the pond.

“What he tries to do is drown the female ducks to stop them from breeding so you don’t get any ducklings.

“He also attacks the ducklings and eats them.

“It maybe sounds wrong to try remove him because it is nature but nature would thrive in a much more prosperous way if he wasn’t there.”

‘Cannibal’ swan

Bob Middleton, another member of Keptie Friends, described Jock the swan as a “cannibal”.

“I know that swans in other lochs and ponds do chase other wildlife but this swan is exceptional,” Bob said.

“He catches them, drowns or knocks the dickens out of them and then eats them.

“He rules the roost as you would say – we’re talking of hundreds and hundreds of young ducks, it has got to stop at some time surely.

“We wouldn’t try to have him moved at this time of year because he has a cygnet but we’ve been trying to get in touch with the SSPCA and the RSPB to see what they’ve got to say about it.”

The pair said the group had to request the removal of Jock’s own offspring last year because he continually attacked his cygnet and would not allow her to feed.

The group also have concerns around the safety of the swan itself, after hearing reports of residents attempting to throw objects at the swan or getting in the water themselves during an attack to prevent it from eating ducklings.

But other residents in the area disagree with the groups bid to rid the pond of Jock.

‘That’s the way it goes’

Sandra Craig, who lives near Keptie Pond, said it should not be the group’s right to request the removal of the swan.

She said: “I do not like them dictating who can live in that pond – the swan, yes he’s territorial but swans are territorial if it’s breeding season.

“That’s the way it goes, it’s wildlife.

“They hate the swan, they just want rid of it and I’ve told them to leave the swans alone.

“If they want rid of the male swan you’d have the take the two of them away because they come as a pair, it’s shocking.

“I just think the group interferes too much with the wildlife.”

SSPCA say they will not remove bird

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent, Mike Flynn, said they would “not relocate a healthy animal simply for displaying natural behaviours.”

He said: “We are aware of an aggressive male swan on Kelpie Pond in Arbroath.

“Although we appreciate it’s distressing for members of the public to witness the swan attacking other birds, swans are very territorial and this is normal behaviour.

“As a charity, our resources are limited and we don’t have a way to prevent the swans from coming back to the pond should the relocation be unsuccessful.”

Mike also said if people witness a bird being injured by the swan they should call their animal helpline and should not throw objects at the swan or attempt to get in the water as it could lead to injuries to both the birds and members of the public.”