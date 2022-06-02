A look back at Jubilee celebrations across Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This year, Queen Elizabeth II becomes the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service.

We’ve had a dig through our archives for a look back at the Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees including the Queen’s visits to Courier country as part of the celebrations.

Silver Jubilee

In 1977, celebrating 25 years of service, the Queen visited Dundee and Perth as part of her Silver Jubilee engagements.

Golden Jubilee

Celebrating 50 years of service, the Golden Jubilee took place in 2002 with many street parties and public celebrations.

Diamond Jubliee

2012 marked 60 years of service and a variety of Diamond Jubilee celebrations took place across Courier country.

We look forward to seeing this weekend’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.