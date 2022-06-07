Strathmore Highland Games: All you need to know as Glamis Castle spectacle returns this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Strathmore Highland Games: All you need to know as Glamis Castle spectacle returns this weekend

By Graham Brown
June 7 2022, 5.23pm
Nine-year-old Marshall Cochrane gets in some tug-o-war training with his mum, Lorna and Fiona Walsh of Redcastle Gin ahead of Sunday's Strathmore Games at Glamis Castle. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Nine-year-old Marshall Cochrane gets in some tug-o-war training with his mum, Lorna and Fiona Walsh of Redcastle Gin ahead of Sunday's Strathmore Games at Glamis Castle. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Strathmore Highland Games is ready to roll out the welcome mat to a host of international visitors this weekend.

And after a two-year pandemic break, organisers cannot wait to see the crowds back at Glamis Castle on Sunday.

The feeling is shared by visitors who have been able to book online for the first time in the event’s history.

Spectators from the US, Canada, Australia and across Europe have already snapped up tickets .

Strathmore Games
Nine-year-old Marshall Cochrane ready for this weekend’s event. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

And the competitors include a Hawaiian heavyweight and Australian Highland Dancers.

Highland Games bring a multi-million pound boost to Scotland’s economy each year.

The summer season circuit is already back up and running.

But sadly some, like Cupar, have suffered another cancellation due to the lingering uncertainty caused by Covid.

However, Strathmore set their regular date and were determined to be back at the castle which has been the event’s home since 2000.

It was previously known as Forfar Highland Games and held in the town’s Lochside Park.

Air of positivity

Lorna Cochrane of the games committee said: “After two years’ away, everyone is so excited to get back to it.

“There is so much positivity around things getting going again – and a real sense of relief.

“It has changed our outlook on things.

“For the first time we have offered online ticket sales and we think that’s been a success.

Glamis Castle
The best of Angus produce will also be on offer at Strathmore Games on Sunday.

“People like to plan ahead, especially if they’re visiting from abroad.

“It’s meant we’ve been able to see sales from around the world to people who will be coming to enjoy the games on Sunday.

“But of course folk will still be able to pay at the gate on the day.

“And we have kept our prices pegged to try and make it a really good value family day out.”

Junior interest

Strathmore usually draws a crowd of around 1,800 spectators and a full competitive programme is lined up.

“We’ve added an extra junior heavies category this year,” said Lorna.

“The junior cycling and running events are also looking strong.”

Strathmore Games
Highland Dancing at a previous Strathmore Games. Pic: Paul Reid.

But a clash with the UK Championships has meant the cancellation of the games’ pipe band competition.

“We haven’t got a band competition but there will still be bands on the field to give us the atmosphere everyone loves,” she added.

“And we’ve partnered up with Appetite for Angus who will have their own local arena to promote the best Angus has to offer.

“We have this great platform to offer the area’s food and drink to so many overseas visitors – it’s just an ideal opportunity we can’t afford to miss.”

Strathmore Games
Fiona Walsh of Redcastle Gin with nine-year-old Marshall Cochrane and his mum, Lorna at Glamis Castle. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

New chieftain

Gates open at 10am and the solo piping and junior heavies action will begin at 10.30.

The event’s official opening is at noon, by games chieftain Willie Oswald from Carnoustie.

“Willie formerly worked with Enstone Thistle and Breedon and has been a loyal supporter of the games since they began more than 50 years ago at Lochside Park in Forfar,” Lorna added.

“We are delighted to be able to show our appreciation to Willie and his wife, Sandra, this year by asking him to step into the role of chieftain.”

Look out for a full gallery of pictures from Strathmore Games on The Courier website on Sunday.

