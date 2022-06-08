Brechin railway fears £20m levelling up fund Angus bid will be left in the sidings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brechin railway fears £20m levelling up fund Angus bid will be left in the sidings

By Graham Brown
June 8 2022, 5.55am
The Caledonian Railway hopes to land a UK Government Levelling Up Fund windfall. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
The Caledonian Railway hopes to land a UK Government Levelling Up Fund windfall. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

Angus Council chiefs have been urged to get on board a Brechin heritage railway bid to bring a potential £20 million tourism and transport cash windfall to the district.

But there are fears the Levelling Up Fund application for UK Government cash might hit the buffers before it even gets going.

Caledonian Railway says the money could transform its future and deliver far-reaching benefits for the area.

Plans include an extension from Bridge of Dun to reconnect services with the main line at Montrose.

Far-reaching tourism, events and training opportunities centred around the 174-year-old Brechin station are also proposed.

Caledonian Railway
Caledonian Railway station in Brechin. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

But Caley Railway chairman Jon Gill is concerned a “lack of vision and foresight” might scupper the bid.

He’s worried officials will say the LUF cash bid is too risky in a report to councillors later this month.

It will go before the newly-elected members just days before the applications deadline.

Dundee City Council was caught in a levelling up row after it emerged the authority failed to submit a bid in the first round of funding last year.

Caley Railway’s ambition

The Queen’s Award-winning heritage railway has been running for 40 years.

It pulls in thousands of visitors annually for events including Thomas the Tank Engine days, Sloe Gin services and steam weekends.

And last year Brechin was the first Scottish stop for the Polar Express experience based around the hit animated movie starring Tom Hanks.

Polar Express
The Polar Express at Brechin last year. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

The railway operates on the four-mile stretch between Brechin and Bridge of Dun.

Long-term ambitions include extending the link to the east coast main line at Montrose.

It also wants to open up disused Angus rail lines as active travel routes for walkers and cyclists.

But when approached, chairman Jon Gill revealed the charity has struggled to get council officials on board with the bid.

It’s understood they were initially reluctant to put the Caledonian Railway plan before councillors.

Early July deadline

The full council will consider the LUF report on June 30.

But a July 6 deadline for applications means the schedule is very tight.

“We have a unique heritage asset within Angus, with significant historical interest,” said Jon.

“Fortunately, our plans are well-developed and we believe it is therefore still achievable including managing the commercial risk within the project.

“Unlike many charity projects, we are a profitable, extremely well managed operation with a track record of 40-plus years.

“We believe our proposed bid would bring significant benefit to the whole of Angus in terms of tourism, heritage, transport and community health and wellbeing.

The Polar Express brought in tourists from continental Europe as well as all over the UK.

“More than 90% of our tickets sold within 2 days.

“Improving rail links, coach tour access etc. will increase visitors more than tenfold.

“Our projections suggest we can increase tangible tourism spend in the area by more than £10m per annum within three years, and £20m within 5 years.

Gin Bothy
The Sloe Gin service runs in conjunction with the Angus-based Gin Bothy. From left – Audrey Hay, Erin Thomson, Kay Morton, Kay Thomson and Janet Ducat. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“We already provide training and development for a number of volunteers at the railway.

“This project would allow us to provide an increased catalogue of formal and fully accredited training for people seeking work in many sectors such as finance, tourism and facilities management.”

Council budget saving

And the railway believes a successful bid could also ease pressure on the council’s stretched budget by taking away the burden of issues such as bridge repair.

“We are at a loss to understand the lack of vision and foresight in not supporting applications for this funding,” Jon said.

“We are continuing to try and engage with the council to understand their concerns in more detail.

Brechin railway

“My concern otherwise is that it may be presented to councillors in such a way that it will be impossible to be passed and we don’t believe this is the right decision for Angus.

A council spokesman said: “A report on the Levelling Up Fund will be brought to the meeting of full council on June 30 for consideration by elected members.

“While the bid from Brechin Caledonian Railway is the only proposal at this stage, there are other potential bids being explored following community engagement over the summer.”

The Levelling Up Fund

Local councils in Scotland are entitled to bid for up to £20 million in support from the levelling up fund for each parliamentary constituency in their area.

The Caley Railway bid would involve around £18m of that.

Angus was unsuccessful in the first round of funding last year.

It had hoped to secure support for Showcase the Street’s innovative community sports hub transformation of Seaton Park in Arbroath.

‘In it to win it’

Brechin and Edzell councillor Gavin Nicol said Angus Conservatives and their independent colleagues “fully support” the railway’s bid, and he has offered their help.

“Last year’s bids were unsuccessful after the application stage concluded, which was a real shame because those were quality bids,” he said.

“But you have to be in it to win it.

“So it’s imperative Angus Council endorses at least one prospective bid for stage two, and works to make it a success story.

Brechin railway
Caley Railway volunteer Andy Pegg on the footplate of one of the engines. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

“One of the great benefits of the Levelling Up Fund is that it gets money directly into the heart of communities.

“It could provide a massive boost for Angus and build on the heritage railway’s track record of success.”

North East region Conservative MSP Liam Kerr said: “Angus cannot afford for this opportunity to pass by.

“For the bid to have its full weight, the local authority needs to fully get on board.

“We can’t have another Dundee situation when there’s really no need for dithering and delay.

“Officers and councillors should put their backs into the Caledonian bid to get it over the line in time.”

