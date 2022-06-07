Year of Stories festival opens exciting new chapter for Angus summer visitors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new chapter will open for Angus visitors this summer as a Year of Stories festival was revealed.

House of Dun near Montrose hosted the launch of the Visit Angus programme.

It is part of Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022 and will run from July 1 to 31.

And it will offer up fascinating tales of Angus’ rich heritage, people, nature and landmarks.

Wide range of venues

The festival hopes to boost summer visitor numbers to the county.

Locations include Kirriemuir’s Tayside Police Museum and its tales of historic criminals.

Those include the story of William Bury, who claimed to be Jack The Ripper and was the last man to be hanged in Dundee.

Other events will take place at Montrose Basin, Glenesk Folk Museum, Glamis Castle, House of Dun and a wide variety of venues.

The month-long programme features writers Polly Pullar and Jess Smith as well as storytelling from nature and wildlife experts.

Many of the events are free.

Pandemic recovery boost

Angus Council communities convenor, Councillor Mark McDonald said: “There are an abundance of tales to tell, combined with a host of fun and unusual activities for all ages.

“As we continue to embrace life post-pandemic, we’re delighted to support tourism events drawing visitors to the area showcasing the incredible variety of venues and attractions in Angus.

“The Year of Stories Festival has the potential to attract a wide audience and increase visitor numbers coming to Angus.”

Ancient venues

Glamis Castle boasts 650 years of historic stories.

The landmark has partnered with Bespooked Tours to invite visitors on a summer storytelling search in the grounds.

And at Arbroath Abbey, the New Scriptorium is a public artwork and small building for writers to use.

It has been designed by Bobby Niven and takes inspiration from the scriptorium or library in the original abbey complex.

House of Dun will celebrate 18th century writer and poet Violet Jacob.

She was born Violet Augusta Mary Frederica Kennedy-Erskine at the mansion near Montrose in September 1863.

The birthplace will host An Evening of Violet on July 15.

Guests will enjoy a three-course meal inspired by Violet’s travels to India and colonial recipes before retiring to the saloon to enjoy readings of her work.

“This is just one of the remarkable stories and people to have come from Angus roots,” said Shona Murray of the National Trust for Scotland.

“We’re looking forward to embracing the many experiences and learning more fascinating stories revealed through The Year of Stories Festival.”

And renowned Angus businesses also have the chance to tell their story, such as the new Arbikie Distillery experience’s sustainable distilling journey from field to bottle.

Councillor McDonald added: “I have no doubt our remarkable heritage, local legends and plentiful natural history will draw in vast visitors who will, in turn, support our fantastic hospitality industry.”

For the full programme of events and ticket purchases visit https://visitangus.com/yearofstoriesfestival/