Home News Angus & The Mearns

12 Angus walking and cycling projects include £186,000 upgrade for Forfar Loch path

By Graham Brown
June 9 2022, 5.55am
Forfar parkrun participants dodging dubs on their way round the loch. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media. Pic: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Forfar parkrun participants dodging dubs on their way round the loch. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media. Pic: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

Almost £200,000 is to be splashed out to help puddle-dodging Forfar Loch walkers.

The country park path on the south side of the loch is being upgraded as part of a £741,000 Angus Council programme of improvements across the district.

The money is from Transport Scotland’s Cycling, Walking and Safer Routes fund.

Angus’ allocation has leapt from just over £1/2 million last year to £741,621 for 2022/23.

And the Forfar Loch path project is one of the big ticket items on this year’s spending list.

It will be good news for the local walkers, dog owners and visitors who enjoy the circular route around the loch.

Forfar parkrun participants will also feel the benefit.

The weekly event has attracted almost 1,000 participants in total since the town joined the international 5k craze earlier this year.

Forfar Loch
Forfar Loch parkrunners can face tricky conditions. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

But wet weather can mean tricky conditions for the usual Saturday morning entry of more than 100 parkrunners.

Other than Forfar Loch, projects will de-clutter Montrose High Street and put a £200,000 path in place between Kellas and Murroes primary school.

And the cash will fund feasibility studies into improving links between other Angus towns and villages.

Where will the 2022/23 cash go?

Across Angus there are a dozen projects earmarked for CWSR funding this year.

Forfar Loch Path Improvements

£186,000 improving path surface along south side of loch and links joining the path.

Drumachlie Loan, Brechin 

£35k detailed design work following on from last year’s feasibility study to improve local paths.

Brechin to Montrose Walking & Cycling Route

£15k feasibility study looking at a route between Brechin and Montrose.

Removal of street clutter in Montrose

£10k removal and repositioning of barriers and other street clutter across the town to improve accessibility.

Montrose High Street
Montrose High Street will be part of the 2022/23 programme. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Barns of Craig, Montrose

£131k footpath down into Ferryden connecting into the school exclusion zone at Ferryden Primary.

Angus disused railway lines

£25k feasibility study looking at disused railway lines across Angus with a view to utilise them as active travel routes between settlements.

Kirriemuir to Forfar

£15k feasibility study looking at improving the route between Kirriemuir and Forfar.

School Road, Tealing

£15k feasibility study looking at active travel routes along School Road and around Tealing.

Milton Place, Monifieth

£13k removal of steps and installation of ramp to improve accessibility for path users.

Leysmill

£60k new footpaths where there is currently no provision.

Kellas to Murroes Primary School

An additional £201k phase providing a link from last year’s path from the village of Kellas to Murroes Primary School.

Hillside to Craigo

£15k feasibility study looking into a route from Hillside through to Craigo and on towards Marykirk.

