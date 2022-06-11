Police appeal after break-in at Forfar vets

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Officers are appealing for information after a thief broke into a vets in Forfar and stole cash and charity boxes.

Kidd Veterinary Centre on Brechin Road in Forfar was broken into during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The thief made away with a small quantity of cash along with two charity boxes after breaking in at around 3.30am.

One of the charity boxes stolen was later found damaged near to the Forfar Farmington football pitches.

Police description

Officers are looking to trace a white man of medium height and slim build with short dark receding hair.

At the time of the theft he was said to be wearing a light coloured tracksuit and black trainers.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 101 or CrimeStoppers quoting incident reference number 0725 June 8.