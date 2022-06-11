35-year-old man assaulted with weapon in Montrose By Amie Flett June 11 2022, 2.16pm Police were called to a property on Little Nursery in Montrose following an assault. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 35-year-old man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted with a weapon in Montrose. Police were called to an address on Little Nursery in Montrose at around 7.30pm on Friday night. A 35-year-old sustained minor injuries following an assault with a weapon and was taken to hospital. ‘Enquiries ongoing’ Officers say enquiries into the incident are continuing. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of an assault with a weapon at a property on Little Nursery, Montrose at around 7.25pm on Friday, 10 June, 2022. “A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries. “Enquiries are ongoing.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man arrested on suspicion of murder of 15-year-old boy in Manchester Man injured in machete attack Man in court on murder charge after death of 33-year-old Man charged after death of 33-year-old