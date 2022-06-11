35-year-old man assaulted with weapon in Montrose

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 35-year-old man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted with a weapon in Montrose.

Police were called to an address on Little Nursery in Montrose at around 7.30pm on Friday night.

A 35-year-old sustained minor injuries following an assault with a weapon and was taken to hospital.

‘Enquiries ongoing’

Officers say enquiries into the incident are continuing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of an assault with a weapon at a property on Little Nursery, Montrose at around 7.25pm on Friday, 10 June, 2022.

“A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”