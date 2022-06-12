Police hunt for thieves who stole Ford Ranger from Angus village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Police hunt for thieves who stole Ford Ranger from Angus village

By Amie Flett
June 12 2022, 4.17pm Updated: June 12 2022, 4.40pm
Police are appealing for information after a Ford Ranger was stolen from an Angus village.
Police are appealing for information after a Ford Ranger was stolen from an Angus village.

Officers are appealing to the public for information after a car was stolen from an Angus village.

The vehicle was stolen on Sunday morning at around 7.50am in Liff, Angus.

It was last spotted in the Inverarity area of Angus.

Police have described the “distinctive” vehicle as a white Ford Ranger pick-up that had the registration number SH14 YAE at the time is was stolen.

Visible damage to stolen vehicle

It has also been highlighted that the vehicle may have some visible damage to the front as a result of the theft.

Police are looking to identify three men they believe to have been involved.

The first is described as white, aged around 30, 5 foot 8 inches tall with short brown hair. At the time of the theft he was known to be wearing a baggy jumper, a grey or black hoodie, jogging bottoms and light-coloured trainers.

White van believed to be involved

The man is believed to have been travelling in a white transit van which left the scene along with the stolen vehicle.

Sergeant Peter Mustard, of the Arbroath Police Station, said: “This sort of criminal activity in the local community is completely unacceptable and I would urge anyone with information or who may have seen anything to come forward.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 0897 of June 12, or call Crimestoppers anonymously.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier