Police hunt for thieves who stole Ford Ranger from Angus village

Officers are appealing to the public for information after a car was stolen from an Angus village.

The vehicle was stolen on Sunday morning at around 7.50am in Liff, Angus.

It was last spotted in the Inverarity area of Angus.

Police have described the “distinctive” vehicle as a white Ford Ranger pick-up that had the registration number SH14 YAE at the time is was stolen.

Visible damage to stolen vehicle

It has also been highlighted that the vehicle may have some visible damage to the front as a result of the theft.

Police are looking to identify three men they believe to have been involved.

The first is described as white, aged around 30, 5 foot 8 inches tall with short brown hair. At the time of the theft he was known to be wearing a baggy jumper, a grey or black hoodie, jogging bottoms and light-coloured trainers.

White van believed to be involved

The man is believed to have been travelling in a white transit van which left the scene along with the stolen vehicle.

Sergeant Peter Mustard, of the Arbroath Police Station, said: “This sort of criminal activity in the local community is completely unacceptable and I would urge anyone with information or who may have seen anything to come forward.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 0897 of June 12, or call Crimestoppers anonymously.