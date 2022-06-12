30 great pictures capturing the best of Strathmore Highland Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strathmore Highland Games made a successful return as crowds enjoyed the Glamis Castle spectacle for the first time in three years.

Decent Sunday weather helped bring the spectators out.

And they were treated to the full line-up of traditional games events.

The heavies competition and track events were hotly contested, along with a busy Highland Dancing competition.

And local food and drink producers had their own area on the games field to showcase the best of Angus.

Glamis Castle is celebrating 650 years of history in 2022.

So the games crowd was a truly international mix as many visitors enjoyed the bonus of the event taking place during their visit to the landmark.

For the first time, games tickets had been offered online.

Organisers hailed it a good move.

Advance bookings were made from across the world as tourists set their plans for their time in Scotland.

New chieftain

The honour of officially opening the games fell to 2022 chieftain Willie Oswald from Carnoustie.

His association with the event stretches back more than half a century to when it was the Forfar Games at the town’s Lochside Park.

Willie worked with aggregates firms Enstone Thistle and then Breedon and the Strathmore committee invited him to be chieftain in recognition of his unstinting support.

It was a busy weekend for the Strathmore committee.

Ahead of the main event it staged a junior highland games for local primary children at the castle on Friday.

Strathmore launched a programme to encourage grass roots development of the sport in 2015.

Around 300 pupils from the Kirriemuir cluster primaries enjoyed the day.

