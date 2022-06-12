30 great pictures capturing the best of Strathmore Highland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
30 great pictures capturing the best of Strathmore Highland Games

By Graham Brown
June 12 2022, 7.18pm Updated: June 13 2022, 6.19am
Adrian Pyne with the winning throw in the 14lb junior hammer. Pic: Paul Reid.
Strathmore Highland Games made a successful return as crowds enjoyed the Glamis Castle spectacle for the first time in three years.

Decent Sunday weather helped bring the spectators out.

And they were treated to the full line-up of traditional games events.

The heavies competition and track events were hotly contested, along with a busy Highland Dancing competition.

Highland dancing
Highland dancers on the boards at Glamis. Pic: Paul Reid.

And local food and drink producers had their own area on the games field to showcase the best of Angus.

Glamis Castle is celebrating 650 years of history in 2022.

So the games crowd was a truly international mix as many visitors enjoyed the bonus of the event taking place during their visit to the landmark.

Tossing the caber
Kyle Randall tossing the caber. Pic: Paul Reid.

For the first time, games tickets had been offered online.

Organisers hailed it a good move.

Advance bookings were made from across the world as tourists set their plans for their time in Scotland.

New chieftain

The honour of officially opening the games fell to 2022 chieftain Willie Oswald from Carnoustie.

His association with the event stretches back more than half a century to when it was the Forfar Games at the town’s Lochside Park.

Strathmore Highland Games
Junior champion Joules Ramsay receives his trophy from chieftain Willie Oswald. Pic: Paul Reid.

Willie worked with aggregates firms Enstone Thistle and then Breedon and the Strathmore committee invited him to be chieftain in recognition of his unstinting support.

It was a busy weekend for the Strathmore committee.

Ahead of the main event it staged a junior highland games for local primary children at the castle on Friday.

Strathmore Highland Games
Brett Hampton takes on the 75 kilo rock in the Highland strong man competition. Pic: Paul Reid.

Strathmore launched a programme to encourage grass roots development of the sport in 2015.

Around 300 pupils from the Kirriemuir cluster primaries enjoyed the day.

More pictures from Strathmore Highland Games

Photographer Paul Reid captured the action at Glamis Castle.

Strathmore Highland Games
Piping winner Craig Sutherland with his silverware.
Strathmore Highland Games
Adam Crawford with the starting pistol he has fired for 50 years.
Strathmore Highland Games
Lola Carnegie from Airlie enjoys an ice cream in the sunshine.
Highland games
Cycling action.
Strathmore Highland Games
Four-legged friends enjoyed their day.
Strathmore Highland Games
Kyle Randalls from Grangemouth was successful in the heavies events.
Strathmore Highland Games
The men’s race on the track.
Strathmore Highland Games
And the women’s race.
Strathmore Highland Games
The under-4 girls’ event.
Highland dancing
Concentration on the Highland Dancing boards.
Pipe band
Blairgowrie and District Pipe Band.
Strathmore Highland Games
Paul Anderson (left) beats Craig Hamilton to the line in the 800m cycling event.
Strathmore Highland Games
Brett Hampton from Forfar competing in the Highland Strong Man challenge.
Tug-o-war
Strathardle cruise to victory in the tug-o-war.
Strathmore Highland Games.
Young dancers wait to take to the stage.
Strathmore Games
Games Chieftain Willie Oswald opening the event.
Strathmore Highland Games
Kyle Randalls from Grangemouth winning the shot putt.
Strathmore Highland Games
Blairgowrie and District Pipe Band.
Highland dancing
The Highland Dancers.
Strathmore Highland Games
Cycling action.
Strathmore Highland Games.
Dressed for the weather….just in case.
Strathmore Highland Games
A straggler in the men’s visitors race soaks up the crowd’s applause.
Strathmore Highland Games
Action on track.
Strathmore Highland Games
Sarah Kerr from Craigievar in the solo piping.
Strathmore Highland Games
The junior running event.

 

