Monifieth powerchair footballer who’s ‘back doing what he loves’ wins FA Disability Cup

A Monifieth powerchair footballer has revealed his delight at being back doing “what he loves” – and winning major trophies.

Logan Mitchelson, 17, plays for Northern Thunder – who compete against 11 other teams in the sport’s English top division.

The teenager – who also plays for the Scotland national team – had to shield during the Covid-19 pandemic, while continuing training with dad Gareth on his driveway.

But he has made a winning return to the pitch, by securing the FA Disability Cup alongside his team-mates against West Bromwich Albion.

Logan, who has muscular dystrophy, saved the decisive penalty after the game was tied at 1-1 – and was honoured with the BT Sport Player of the Match award.

Gareth – who takes Logan training once a week in Newcastle – said: “It was a bit bizarre, Logan and myself heading down to the final at St George’s Park – the home of English football.

‘We’re still buzzing’

“West Brom won the cup last year and the league as well, so they were the one to beat.

“But Northern Thunder managed to pip them at the end with a bit of help from Logan.

“We’re still a bit buzzing.”

Northern Thunder have FINALLY done it! 🏆 Champions in Powerchair Football at the FA Disability Cup for the very first time. They beat West Brom 2-1 on penalties to secure the trophy 🥇 #DiscoverDisabilityFootball pic.twitter.com/qzqkL3l7bW — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 12, 2022

Gareth says it has been a big boost to Logan to be able to return to competitive action.

He said: “We kept up the training on the driveway from when Covid started until around March last year, as we were allowed to start training in England then.

“It was still non-contact, so it was effectively drills only until around June that year.

“But Logan is absolutely delighted to be back doing what he loves.

“At the end of the day, powerchair football is Logan’s life.”

Logan plans to continue training through the summer before heading to Geneva in Switzerland for the European Powerchair Football Association (EPFA) Cup, which is a qualifier for the Nations Cup.

First Home Nations goal for Scotland

That could, in turn, lead to World Cup qualification.

In May Logan took part in the inaugural Home Nations tournament between Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and Ireland.

He scored Scotland’s first-ever goal in the competition and the opening goal for the event.

Gareth added: “His commitment is astonishing.

“He gets up and thinks football, dreams football, plays football.”

Logan told The Courier it was a “really good experience” to take home the FA Disability Cup.

He said: “It was amazing because it was the first cup I’ve ever played in at St George’s Park.

“I was really glad to get player of the match, and it’s great having a lot more matches on now after lockdown.

“I really enjoy playing with that team too – they’re a great group of guys.”