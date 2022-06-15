‘Justice has been served’: Derek Wann cleared by Standards Commission over Lady Whistledown affair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

‘Justice has been served’: Derek Wann cleared by Standards Commission over Lady Whistledown affair

By Graham Brown
June 15 2022, 2.55pm Updated: June 15 2022, 5.48pm
Councillor Wann arriving at the Standards Commission hearing in Forfar.
Councillor Wann arriving at the Standards Commission hearing in Forfar. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Lady Whistledown councillor Derek Wann says “justice has been served” after being cleared of breaching the councillors’ Code of Conduct over his anonymous Twitter account.

A Standards Commission panel at a Forfar hearing said it was taking no action against the Scottish Conservative over his conduct around the anti-SNP social media profile.

Last year, Mr Wann was unmasked as the figure behind the Bridgerton-inspired account which targeted local and national politicians.

The hearing said that “on the face of it” the councillors’ code had been broken.

But it ruled Mr Wann was entitled to the right to freedom of expression under Article 10 of the European Convention of Human Rights.

It said the posts and comments were not “sufficiently offensive, abusive or gratuitous” to warrant sanction when set against the enhanced protection of Article 10.

But Standards Commission convener Paul Walker said the anonymous account had only served to contribute to poor standards of public debate.

Mr Wann admitted he set up the account at a “low moment” to get back at critics.

One victim of Mr Wann’s trolling said the former administration figure had “got off on a technicality”.

The hearing

The panel heard eight separate complaints were lodged with Scotland’s Ethical Standards Commissioner between June and July last year.

It came after The Courier’s political editor Derek Healey unmasked the Angus Tory as the man behind the profile.

The account was deleted after Mr Wann admitted being behind it.

Derek Wann
The anonymous account mocked Dundee’s tragic drugs death record.

And that had made it difficult to recover Lady Whistledown’s Twitter activity.

But the investigation uncovered more than 2,500 different URLs showing tweets, retweets or comments.

Complainers were asked to provide screenshot copies as corroboration, but almost all did not.

The investigation considered many of the comments to be the “normal cut and thrust” of politics.

Mr Wann’s position

Cllr Wann was accompanied at the hearing by former Angus administration leader, Arbroath Independent David Fairweather.

They were close allies in the previous coalition administration.

Mr Wann stepped down from his role as education convener in the wake of the Whistledown scandal.

But he kept his place in the ruling group.

And he is now the leader of the main opposition group on the SNP-run council.

Mr Wann told the hearing he had apologised publicly and sincerely for his conduct.

And he acknowledged the account could have caused “mild offence”.

Former Angus Council leader David Fairweather (left) and Cllr Wann arriving at the Forfar hearing.
Former Angus Council leader David Fairweather (left) and Cllr Wann arriving at the Forfar hearing. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

In response to being asked why he set up the anonymous profile, he said: “As a councillor you will face a barrage of abuse and this was a low moment and a chance to put my point across without being criticised as a councillor.

He was asked if he deleted the account because the value of it being anonymous had gone.

“Yes”, replied Mr Wann. “I had no further use for it.”

The ruling

Panel chair Mr Walker said the only reasonable conclusion around why Mr Wann set up the anonymous account was to indulge in conduct he would have been prevented from as an elected politician subject to a Code of Conduct.

But the panel nevertheless accepted Councillor Wann was entitled to the enhanced right to freedom of expression afforded to politicians on matters of public interest under Article 10 of the EHCR.

The Standards Commission ruling in full can be read here.

And Mr Walker put a marker down over how elected members should behave.

“Councillors should not make comments online that they would not otherwise make in person, face to face,” he said.

“The Panel noted that using an anonymous account to be disrespectful and discourteous only served to contribute to poor standards of public debate.”

Reaction to the outcome

Mr Wann made only a brief comment following the hearing outcome.

“Justice has been served, write what you want,” he said.

But the new Provost of Angus said he believed Mr Wann had escaped sanction on a technicality.

Carnoustie Independent Brian Boyd attended the Forfar hearing as an observer.

He is understood to have been one of the eight complainers, but declined to confirm if that was the case.

“I am surprised, these were hurtful comments he posted online,” he said.

“It wasn’t banter as he suggested, it was bullying and people can judge that for themselves from the content of some of the posts.

Angus Provost Brian Boyd
Angus Provost Brian Boyd is believed to have been one of the eight complainants in the case. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

“At the end of the day we’ve seen him get off on a technicality around freedom of expression.

“If political banter is going to be your defence then you shouldn’t be doing it behind the blanket of an anonymous account – have the courage of your convictions.

“As councillors we have been given social media training and we should all take on board the comments made by the Panel around courtesy and respect.

“But the ruling has been made so let’s close this chapter and move on in a positive way for the next five years of Angus Council.

“We have to draw a line under the last administration and the issues that cropped up within it.

“This was just one of those situations.

“We need to move forward and as the first Independent Provost of Angus I hope to do that with all 27 other councillors.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]