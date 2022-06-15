Missing Arbroath man with connections to Blairgowrie found safe and well

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Missing Arbroath man James Brown, who was last seen in Coupar Angus on Wednesday has been found, police confirmed.

Officers appealed for the public’s help to trace the 36-year-old on Wednesday evening.

James was last seen in Coupar Angus on Wednesday afternoon and believed to have connections to Blairgowrie.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are pleased to report James Brown missing from the Arbroath area has been traced safe and well.

“We would like to thank all persons who assisted in this enquiry.”