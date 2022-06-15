Missing Arbroath man with connections to Blairgowrie found safe and well By Amie Flett June 15 2022, 8.14pm Updated: June 15 2022, 9.43pm Police confirmed, James Brown, reported missing from Arbroath was traced safe and well. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Missing Arbroath man James Brown, who was last seen in Coupar Angus on Wednesday has been found, police confirmed. Officers appealed for the public’s help to trace the 36-year-old on Wednesday evening. James was last seen in Coupar Angus on Wednesday afternoon and believed to have connections to Blairgowrie. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are pleased to report James Brown missing from the Arbroath area has been traced safe and well. “We would like to thank all persons who assisted in this enquiry.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Tayside officers look to trace missing Forfar man Police hunt for thieves who stole Ford Ranger from Angus village Hunt for four suspects as two men assaulted in Arbroath Vehicles damaged after man seen ‘acting suspiciously’ in Arbroath