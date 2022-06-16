Arbroath shop banned from selling alcohol until licence is sorted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath shop banned from selling alcohol until licence is sorted

By Graham Brown
June 16 2022, 4.34pm Updated: June 16 2022, 6.09pm
The Nisa Local store at Fisheracre in Arbroath. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Angus licensing bosses have put a booze ban on an Arbroath shop until they are happy it meets off sales rules.

And it could mean the Nisa Local at Fisheracre is dry for the next couple of months.

The Family Shopper store has been trying to sort out its off sales licence since the end of last year.

But Angus Council chiefs allowed it to run on occasional licences to get the premises going.

The store at Fisheracre. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

Councillors have now pulled the plug on that after being told the store’s plans for selling alcohol didn’t meet Scottish licensing legislation.

The store was due to appear before the latest meeting of the licensing board.

It wants to secure a 10am to 10pm off sales licence seven days a week.

But neither applicant Siam Mohammed nor anyone else from the firm was present to state their case.

Flawed application

Licensing officer Nicky Corletto said the new premises licence had first been submitted last December but wasn’t competent.

“I provided guidance on how to apply for occasional licences to cover him from April until we could get his new application to a board meeting in June,” she said.

“They have had two occasional licences granted from April 11 to 24 and May 5 to 18 and as far as I am aware there have been no issues.”

But the licensing officer told the board the fresh plan submitted for the premises showed too many alcohol display areas to comply with licensing laws.

Deferral decision

Licensing board convener Brenda Durno said: “There hasn’t been an awful lot of contact.”

And she got an assurance that drink on display in the shop should be covered up until the new licence is approved.

The licensing officer said selling booze between now and then would be a criminal offence.

Councillor Craig Fotheringham said: “In view of what the licensing standards officer is telling us, I move we defer this until the next meeting of the board.”

That may not take place until August.

Mr Mohammed could not be contacted for comment.

