Arbroath shop banned from selling alcohol until licence is sorted

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus licensing bosses have put a booze ban on an Arbroath shop until they are happy it meets off sales rules.

And it could mean the Nisa Local at Fisheracre is dry for the next couple of months.

The Family Shopper store has been trying to sort out its off sales licence since the end of last year.

But Angus Council chiefs allowed it to run on occasional licences to get the premises going.

Councillors have now pulled the plug on that after being told the store’s plans for selling alcohol didn’t meet Scottish licensing legislation.

The store was due to appear before the latest meeting of the licensing board.

It wants to secure a 10am to 10pm off sales licence seven days a week.

But neither applicant Siam Mohammed nor anyone else from the firm was present to state their case.

Flawed application

Licensing officer Nicky Corletto said the new premises licence had first been submitted last December but wasn’t competent.

“I provided guidance on how to apply for occasional licences to cover him from April until we could get his new application to a board meeting in June,” she said.

“They have had two occasional licences granted from April 11 to 24 and May 5 to 18 and as far as I am aware there have been no issues.”

But the licensing officer told the board the fresh plan submitted for the premises showed too many alcohol display areas to comply with licensing laws.

Deferral decision

Licensing board convener Brenda Durno said: “There hasn’t been an awful lot of contact.”

And she got an assurance that drink on display in the shop should be covered up until the new licence is approved.

The licensing officer said selling booze between now and then would be a criminal offence.

Councillor Craig Fotheringham said: “In view of what the licensing standards officer is telling us, I move we defer this until the next meeting of the board.”

That may not take place until August.

Mr Mohammed could not be contacted for comment.