Home News Angus & The Mearns

PICTURES: Carriages at Glamis Castle are stunning sight

By Graham Brown
June 19 2022, 4.15pm Updated: June 19 2022, 5.16pm
Post Thumbnail

Glamis Castle was the spectacular backdrop for a weekend of equally majestic carriage driving.

The Concours International d’Attelage de Tradition returned to the Angus landmark as equine enthusiasts showed off their skills in the driving seat.

Around 25 teams from across the UK took part in the event.

The competition was first staged at Glamis in 2016 after carriage driving enthusiasts previously enjoyed an annual outing to the castle.

The carriages are more than 70 years old.

And while the competition includes sedate elements including a presentation section, there is fast-paced action on display.

Che Paton in a butchers cart rides her horse around the obstacles. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Packed weekend programme

Organiser Richard Lanni said: “Judging commences with the presentation phase of the competition.

“Each turnout is presented to three separate judges for scrutiny of horses, harness, carriage, driver, groom and the turnout as a whole.

National judges Paul Mills and Mr Andrew Counsell were joined by international judge Raimundo Coral from Spain.

The participants enjoyed a gala dinner in the castle on Saturday night before a day of carriage action on Sunday.

It started with the 13-kilometre routier phase through the castle estate to test the abilities of the driver and horses.

And the finale was the cones competition in the shadow of the castle.

“The competitors have to negotiate up to 20 obstacles in the grand arena without dislodging any so it’s an exciting element,” said Richard.

Elinor Bosanquet rides her horse around the obstacles. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Busy summer at Glamis

The castle is celebrating 650 years of history in 2022.

It his staging its own special events, including an exhibition which features toys once played with by the young Queen Elizabeth.

But a busy programme of other crowd pullers is also well underway.

The return of Strathmore Highland Games for the first time in three years drew a bumper crowd last weekend.

And Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club is excited about the return of its Scottish Transport Extravaganza on July 9 and 10.

It is the 46th Extravaganza and will feature vehicles of all kinds from 1890 right up to the present day.

More carriage driving photographs from Glamis.

Elinor Bosanquet rides her horse around the obstacles. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
James Jeffery’s cart has a dalmation to boot. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Gill Challis rides her horse around the obstacles. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
The public watch as horses make their way around the obstacles.  Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Horses Kevin and Harry with their riders Alan McIndoe and Gillian Fotheringham compete in the pairs class. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
The public watch as horses make their way around the obstacles. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Nigel Matheson rides his horse around the obstacles. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Horses Kevin and Harry with their riders Alan McIndoe and Gillian Fotheringham compete in the pairs class. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

