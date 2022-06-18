Olympic champ Hailey unveils new-look Brechin community campus gym

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Olympic champ Hailey unveils new-look Brechin community campus gym

By Graham Brown
June 18 2022, 12.12pm
Team GB curling gold medallist Hailey Duff trying out one of the new machines with Brechin City footballer Michael Cruickshank. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Team GB curling gold medallist Hailey Duff trying out one of the new machines with Brechin City footballer Michael Cruickshank. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Olympic champion Hailey Duff has given the thumbs up to Brechin’s new-look community campus gym.

The gold medal-winning Forfar curler was among a host of sports stars to enjoy the unveiling of the revamped Angus Alive facility.

And it marks the first stage of a £900,000 investment by the local culture and leisure trust.

Brechin community campus
Hailey cuts the ribbon with Angus Alive chief executive Kirsty Hunter. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Sports centres in Arbroath and Carnoustie are also in line for major improvements.

Team Muirhead’s Hailey was joined by Brechin City manager Andy Kirk and some of his Glebe Park players.

State-of-the-art kit

Angus Alive say the new-look gym has been redesigned to maximise floor space.

It incorporates state-of-the-art equipment and technology.

New kit includes ski rigs, assault bikes, boxes, kettlebells and TRX.

And it features a fixed resistance and cardio zone.

Brechin gym
Ishbel McCartney from Angus Alive encourages Brechin City footballer Mark Scott on the leg press. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

There is also a Strength Zone with new free weights, half rack, smith machine and plate loaded machines.

The six-figure project is coming from Angus Alive’s renewal and repair fund.

The charity has put money into it since being formed in 2015.

Brechin community campus
Ben Harrison, 13, gets encouragement from Alanna Donaldson of Angus Alive and Olympic champion Hailey Duff. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Like other arms’ length council leisure trusts, Angus Alive suffered a dramatic downturn in fortunes after facilities closed during the pandemic.

Income from pre-Covid levels has taken a hit of more than 30%.

And the casual visitor income is only around half of what it was before the pandemic.

Trust chief executive Kirsty Hunter says she hopes the investment will help the charity hang on to its current membership base and attract new visitors.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier