Olympic champ Hailey unveils new-look Brechin community campus gym

Olympic champion Hailey Duff has given the thumbs up to Brechin’s new-look community campus gym.

The gold medal-winning Forfar curler was among a host of sports stars to enjoy the unveiling of the revamped Angus Alive facility.

And it marks the first stage of a £900,000 investment by the local culture and leisure trust.

Sports centres in Arbroath and Carnoustie are also in line for major improvements.

Team Muirhead’s Hailey was joined by Brechin City manager Andy Kirk and some of his Glebe Park players.

State-of-the-art kit

Angus Alive say the new-look gym has been redesigned to maximise floor space.

It incorporates state-of-the-art equipment and technology.

New kit includes ski rigs, assault bikes, boxes, kettlebells and TRX.

And it features a fixed resistance and cardio zone.

There is also a Strength Zone with new free weights, half rack, smith machine and plate loaded machines.

The six-figure project is coming from Angus Alive’s renewal and repair fund.

The charity has put money into it since being formed in 2015.

Like other arms’ length council leisure trusts, Angus Alive suffered a dramatic downturn in fortunes after facilities closed during the pandemic.

Income from pre-Covid levels has taken a hit of more than 30%.

And the casual visitor income is only around half of what it was before the pandemic.

Trust chief executive Kirsty Hunter says she hopes the investment will help the charity hang on to its current membership base and attract new visitors.